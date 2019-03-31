TOULON — When Edward Smith of Toulon checked into the University of Chicago Medical Center for surgery in January, he was hoping to leave two or three weeks later with an implanted device designed to make his heart function better and improve the condition that had prompted several hospital stays over the past year.

But a couple of days of promising recovery were followed by a spiral of multiple complications that led to such steps as a temporary tracheotomy, kidney dialysis and the amputation of a leg.

“He’s had quite a journey,” observed daughter Shelly Montgomery of Toulon. “We’re very grateful that he’s still with us. There was a time when we weren’t sure that Dad was going to make it.”

The 69-year-old Caterpillar retiree and East Peoria native now faces lengthy and rigorous rehabilitation expected to continue for months at uncertain costs. A dinner and auction benefit will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the WyHi Stark County Community Center in Wyoming to benefit Smith and his wife, Marie, who lost her own job at an area convenience store through staying at his side at the hospital and later at a Chicago rehab center.

“The benefit is to help cover costs not covered by insurance, including travel, lodging and special modifications that will need to be made to their home before he can return,” said Pat Moore, a sister of Smith.

On Jan. 11, Smith underwent surgery for implanting a left ventricular assist device, an accessory heart pump powered by external batteries worn on the body. While an LVAD is sometimes a bridge to a transplant, Smith’s was intended to be a permanent way to improve quality of life with his congestive heart failure.

“He didn’t qualify for a heart transplant (because of other health issues), and they thought this would be the best thing for him,” said Moore.

Long a robust man who once energetically organized a benefit for a granddaughter suffering from a rare auto-immune disorder, Smith had even missed his own 50-year East Peoria Community High School class reunion last summer because of one of his earlier hospitalizations.

“He was on the planning committee, and he was so excited about that. Then he didn’t get to go,” recalled Montgomery. “He had already bought tickets, and he wound up donating them to someone else who couldn’t have afforded to go. That’s Dad.”

About two days after surgery came complications including respiratory issues that led to a ventilator and tracheotomy, and blood clots that cut off circulation and caused the loss of his right leg and damage to his left foot. It was not clear what caused the severe reactions, Montgomery noted.

“His blood got super thin, and yet he was still throwing clots,” she said.

Smith's condition gradually improved enough for his tracheotomy to be removed and dialysis to be discontinued in early March, Montgomery said. He was then transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for physical therapy and other beginning components of rehab.

“Even though he lost his leg, his humor has come back,” Montgomery said.

One goal now is for Smith to move to a facility closer to home, but one obstacle is the scarcity of places that are qualified for LVAD patients, Montgomery pointed out. A social worker found none in Peoria, she added, but there is one in Kewanee that the family is pursuing as a possibility.

“We don’t know yet if they will accept him,” she said.

One certainty is that the road to recovery will be long. Among other factors, a prosthetic right leg will not be possible for some time, Montgomery said, because its design would depend partly on possible loss of left toes from the circulation problems.

“His left foot is not healed yet,” she said. “So they’re saying it will be several months before he has a prosthetic leg.”

