Child abuse prevention

Crittenton Centers, 442 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave., will host an open house at 9:30 a.m. to help in planting the “Pinwheels for Prevention” Pinwheel Garden, recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Mayor Jim Ardis will be in attendance.

Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Retired teachers meet

The Peoria Area Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Barrack’s Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway. Sara Sefried, Director of Human Trafficking Services, will speak. Social time begins at 11 a.m. All retired people interested in education are welcome to attend.

Free tax help

Metec Resource Center, 2605 W. Krause St., will be open for free income tax preparation from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 676-3832.

Maker Monday

Children ages 5-11 can engage in science, engineering and tinkering by making terrariums at 6 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. To register, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

