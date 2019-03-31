The Journal Star sent the following question to the 10 candidates who will be on the ballot Tuesday:

Several area leaders have called for Peoria to be more aggressive in branding itself. What

do you see as Peoria's brand?

Candidates were limited to approximately 120 words in their replies. Candidate answers have been edited to meet space requirements when needed. Here are the responses we received. All but Aaron Chess responded.

Beth Jensen

Peoria – a great place to live and raise a family. There is little to no commute. You can work full time and attend your children’s school events, soccer games and scholastic bowl matches. The cost of living is low, the housing market is reasonable, we have a variety of neighborhoods from old historic to suburban and everything in between. We have more time to spend with our families since we do not spend 1-3 hours commuting each day. We have a vibrant growing arts community, the Riverfront, Peoria Symphony, the Rock Island Trail, the Riverfront Museum, a children’s museum, Grandview Drive and trails, the Peoria Civic Center, a growing Warehouse District, First Friday gallery openings, Riverfront Festivals and concerts, an indoor climbing facility, Farmers Markets, Peoria Chiefs, Peoria Rivermen, Peoria Ballet, terrific public and private schools including the only downstate international baccalaureate program, a zoo, botanical gardens, Wildlife Prairie Park, Bradley University, and a strong running community.

Zach Oyler

The effort shouldn't be so much about prematurely creating the "brand" but creating a vision and developing a business plan for where we want to go. I think our citizens, business community, and municipal leaders all need to weigh in on what we want the future to look like, what opportunities we want to chase, and what challenges we need to address; all of which are in abundant supply. Peoria is next to a waterway, a fantastic airport, and is centrally located and easily accessible. We have a great opportunity here to write this vision and plan. Obviously we need to continue to facilitate the expansion of our medical community, small business innovation, and heritage neighborhood redevelopment. Branding ourselves needs to be a collective effort that brings great collaboration to the table to ensure we have community buy in for success. Peoria's best days can be ahead, we all just have to get to the table and dig in!

Rita Ali

In my opinion, Peoria’s brand is its people. Our people are our greatest asset. The people of Peoria are caring; they are friendly; they are generous; they are helpful; they are smart; they are loyal; and they want the best for their community – now and in the future for generations to come. We should brand Peoria as a place where people care; where people look out for one another; and where people try to make a difference every day by giving back to their community both time-wise and otherwise. A strong city is one that shows compassion and provides opportunities for all its residents. Let us show and tell the world how much we care. This is the Peoria brand.

Sid Ruckriegel

Along with a group of local citizens and business leaders I helped co-found “Peoria is My HQ” (PMHQ) in March 2017. Our purpose was to help promote Peoria as the home and headquarters for numerous businesses, non-profits, neighborhoods and neighbors at a time when uncertainty was prevalent. Since then, I thought about how we translate PMHQ into a more focused initiative recognizing the positive attributes of our community. While we celebrate tradition and embrace our future, one statement begging for more attention is; “PEORIA, OPEN FOR BUSINESS!” With others, I’m involved in re-imagining concepts promoting Peoria and our region and hope to help move ahead with a contemporary effort that celebrates and invites everyone to call Peoria home.





Peter Kobak

Peoria is a mid-sized, entrepreneurial city with grit. We can build on that and become a destination for startups of all sizes, set apart by racial integration and commitment to the environment. Elevating our brand means transforming Peoria, and it will take the entire community. Working together, we can help locals thrive and invite others to call Peoria home. We can become, again, a city known the world over as a place where great things happen and where you can find a little trouble, a little fun, or both. I will ensure that behind this brand is an innovative City Hall: making it easy for entrepreneurs to get permits, promoting affordable housing city-wide, and reducing our environmental pollution and waste.

Branden Martin

Peoria’s brand should encompass all the great things it has to offer and where we see the city in the future. Low cost of living, easy/fast commutes, and painless air travel to name a few. It is also important that Peoria creates a game plan as to how we see the city growing in the years to come. For example some of our bragging points could possibly be medical, technology, engineering, etc. This is why it is important that have a group of people from the city and the private sector join together so we can truly understand what we have to offer.

John Kelly

A brand is something one needs in order to sell one’s product. As much as Peoria has great advantages, we are relatively unattractive in terms of our taxation, public works upkeep, and crime. So, our “product” is hampered by these realities and our brand is tarnished. People are smart. They will not ignore our deficiencies. But there is light at the end of this tunnel – plenty of it. Adopting my Whole New Approach of deregulation, reshuffling our tax system, and tax abatement in our declining neighborhoods, plus my other proposals, will turn Peoria around and we’ll become a true growth city, unique in Illinois. Then, with a top-notch product, we’ll have a positive brand without negative qualifiers.

Beth Akeson

We need to brand Peoria as a Smart City because we are moving to become one. Smart cities are leading the way by leveraging technology innovation and data in real time. Citizens and businesses benefit by intuitive, efficient and responsive community services. Peoria has a high proportion of PhDs and many businesses are anchored by unique intellectual capital. Efforts are underway for Peoria to become a Smart City, which is being led by council member Montelongo, the Mayor’s office, a local Internet of Things group and the Innovation Team. I am supportive of Peoria becoming a “Smart” city. This focus will help to distinguish Peoria from other mid-size midwestern cities. The city council needs to support this effort with investment and commitment.

Andre Allen

I want Peoria to be branded as an innovative city. It has always been able to adapt with the times and innovate to be successful. First, our city developed a well-respected manufacturing hub, then we established a nationally recognized healthcare industry. Now, our next move is to brand ourselves as a technology hub. This innovation is already in full effect, as our budding technology sector is already nationally recognized: Bradley’s video game design program was just nationally recognized while Peoria was ranked again on 24/7 WallStreet’s Most Innovative City list. My #RebootPeoria Platform focuses on a number of initiatives designed at facilitating our technology sector in Peoria! With my help, I know our city will innovate again and create the Midwest’s premiere technology hub!