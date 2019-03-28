LASALLE — A LaSalle man has been charged in the murder of his infant son.

Kenneth N. Herbst, 23, was arrested Wednesday and booked on three counts of first-degree murder, according to the LaSalle County State's Attorney's Office.

About 1:15 p.m. Sunday, LaSalle police were dispatched to 901 Grant St. regarding a lifeless 2-month old, the state's attorney's office said. Authorities have released few details about the death. However, news media in LaSalle County indicate the baby was smothered with a pillow.

After an autopsy Monday by the LaSalle County Coroner's Office, the investigation deepened and included the coroner's office, LaSalle police, the state's attorney's office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Herbst is expected to appear soon at a bond hearing in LaSalle County Circuit Court.