PEORIA — Local groups and leaders will detail infrastructure needs in central Illinois in person at a hearing in Peoria on April 8.

The state's Transportation Subcommittee on Capital will hold a hearing that day at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center, and state Sen. Dave Koehler's office is asking for local input.

“I’m glad that the Peoria area will get the chance to show what projects are needed and how they can have a positive effect on jobs and the economy,” Koehler said in a news release. “I invite any local groups that wish to express interest in testifying or submitting written testimony to reach out to my office.”

Anyone wishing to testify or submit testimony can email Peoriacapitalhearing@gmail.com and list their name and organization. Koehler's office will track those requests.