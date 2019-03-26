HANNA CITY — Perhaps a Hanna City resident wishes he had taken down his Christmas lights.

On March 20, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was called on a report of vandalism along Lancaster Road. There, the 45-year-old resident said a strand of Christmas lights had been cut in three places, according to a sheriff's report. He said the vandalism occurred earlier in the day because the lights were intact the previous day.

He said he had no idea who might harm his lights. He said he wanted to "document this incident because he is concerned it could happen again," the report stated.

The lights were valued at $18.