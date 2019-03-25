Monday

Mar 25, 2019 at 10:25 AM Mar 25, 2019 at 1:28 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Steven Amstutz, 36, Morton; Julia Siegfriedt-Wilson, 30, Chicago.

Zackery Beaver, 21; Billie Reese, 19; both Pekin.

Jame Cisneros, 23; Ashley Bomhold, 23; both East Peoria.

Austin Smith, 28; Robin Plummer, 26; both Pekin.

Tyler Whitby-Flanagan, 20; Makenna Nyberg, 18; both Pekin.

Jesse Travis, 51; Angela Krus, 48; both Pekin.

 

Woodford County

Philipp Wuthrich, 32, Chicago; Leah Knapp, 21, Carlock.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Hartzell, Clinton and Nelson, Shelby.

Whelchel, Heather and Harry Jr.

Wright, Mollie and Bradley.