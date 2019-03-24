I was at the new Great Clips in Washington and a woman caregiver brought an adult in a wheelchair in for a haircut. The place was really busy. The hairdressers were all wonderful with this man and it was a joy to see them make him so comfortable. Quietly, I offered to pay for his haircut while I waited in the lobby. Well, apparently I wasn’t quiet enough because about 30 minutes later after my husband and I had gotten our haircuts as well as our three kids someone else in the lobby had quietly paid for our five haircuts. When I inquired who it was, the stylist wouldn’t tell me. What a great community we live in. Pass it on.

P.R.

Washington

