Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Jackets and summer clothing in boys size 3T and girls size 2T: Needed for low-income preschool students. Call Betty at PCCEO Early Head Start, 495-5254, Ext. 271.

Microwave: Needed for a low-income grandmother. Call Barbara at OSF Strive -Trauma Recovery Program, 282-1919, Ext. 46201, or 308-2030.

Newborn diapers and bassinet (no room for a pack 'n’ play): Needed for a low-income single mother delivering second child in March. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Girl size 7 junior pants, size 4 shoes and size medium shirts (14-year-old girl), girls size 5 junior pants, size 4.5 shoes and size medium shirts (10-year-old girl), boy size 8 slim pants, size 1 shoes and size small shirts (8-year-old boy), plus socks and underwear: Needed for these grandchildren who recently lost their mother and are being raised by their grandmother. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Duffle bags and/or roller suitcases: Needed for a low-income single mom who is moving out of state with her family and father. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support of the Heart of Illinois 211 Information and Referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.