GALESBURG — A Peoria woman pleaded not guilty Monday for her suspected role in a Galesburg bank robbery last month.

Iretha J. Belton, 45, is charged with several offenses related to her alleged role as the getaway driver for the Feb. 27 robbery of First Mid Bank and Trust in downtown Galesburg.

Dante L. Williams, 47, also of Peoria, is alleged to have dressed as a woman to perform the bank robbery with a stun gun. He has yet to be charged and is currently in federal custody regarding a probation violation. It's possible both he and Belton could face federal charges as well.

According to police, a man dressed up to look like a woman used a stun gun and took $2,150 from the bank. Video surveillance from inside of the bank matched up with a couple inside of Circle K on East Main Street, where Williams and Belton had gone before the bank robbery, according to court records.

The couple allegedly told police after they were arrested that they came to Galesburg with the intent to rob a bank and drove around town "to see what bank felt right to (Williams)."

Belton remains in the Knox County Jail on $50,000 bond. She will next appear in court on May 6 for a pretrial hearing.