PEORIA — Last Valentine's Day, the 83-year-old Brimfield man received a phone call at 7 a.m. from a person he thought was his grandson.

The grandson said he was in jail following a drunk-driving accident in New Jersey. He needed his grandfather to call an attorney in Rhode Island to arrange his bail. When he called, the so-called attorney told the grandfather to send $8,500 in cash by Priority Mail to an address in Providence, R.I., to get his grandson freed.

So he did.

"After he sent the money he started thinking about everything," reads the police report filed with the Peoria County Sheriff's Office that morning.

He called his grandson, who told him he did not call him and that he was home. In Pekin.

The grandfather "contacted the post office in Providence to put a stop on the package he sent," reads the police report.

Crisis averted. That time.

"In general, the public needs to educate themselves as to the different scams that are out there," said Bill Lally, who teaches criminal justice at Eureka College. "The rule of thumb should be, 'If it looks suspicious, investigate more but be wary of sharing any personal information like bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, passwords and (other sensitive, identity-revealing information)."

There are a lot of scams. And with a nearly infinite variation to each, there are too many to easily identify. In a world of instant connectivity — think about it, billions of human beings can be reached by phone or computer at any time in any place — criminals and scam artists are constantly devising new and creative ways to separate innocent victims from their hard-earned money. Identity theft and credit card and phone scams are common components of life in the 21st century.

Detective Stevie Hughes, who investigates scams and cyber crimes for the Peoria Police Department, has a sobering explanation for anyone who thinks that because some type of identity theft or computer, phone or credit card scam hasn't yet happened to them, it can't happen to them.

"If it hasn't happened to you," Hughes said, "you're just lucky."

In 2017, the Consumer Sentinel Network took in nearly 2.7 million reports in 30 different categories of fraud. The top three were attempts at debt collection (608,535, 22.7 percent), identity theft (371,061, 13.8 percent) and imposter scams (347,829, 13 percent). There are so many variations of phone scams that often target older Americans that senior advocates and scam watchdogs break the category down into 40 sub-categories, from celebrity-imposter scams to grandparent scams to romance scams to IRS scams.

AARP has information on all 40 scam variations on its website at www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud.

Hughes is relatively new to the cyber crimes beat, but has quickly amassed horrifying tales of deception and attempted deception of innocent people. He describes one scam when a Peoria woman was contacted by phone about an unpaid bill that could only be rectified by purchasing gift cards at different stores in the area. While she was stopping at stores around the city, a second scammer called her husband and threatened his family with physical harm and abduction. With both victims tied up on the telephone, neither was able to contact the other.

The woman lost the $19,000 she spent on gift cards.

"A lot of people are too ashamed to report a scam to the police, or even to their family. They feel suckered and mad at themselves for not being smarter than this," Hughes said.

Online deception takes many forms, Hughes said. But as a rule, any legitimate business or governmental agency will not call individuals out of the blue and demand that money be sent (by any method) to pay an overdue bill, balance an account or keep you out of jail.

"It doesn't happen that way. If you are uncertain about something, tell them you will call them back," Hughes said. "If they are legitimate, they will have no problem with that. And you can always hang up."

Just this week the IRS warned of a new taxpayer scam involving disasters and charitable causes.

"Scam artists commonly use charities as a cover to lure honest people into providing money and sensitive personal information," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in prepared remarks. "Protect yourself, and make sure you are dealing with a reputable group before making a donation."

The IRS offers the following tips:

• Be wary of charities with names that are similar to familiar or nationally known organizations.

• Don't give out personal information such as as Social Security numbers or passwords to anyone who solicits a contribution.

• Don't give or send cash.

Consult IRS Publication 526, Charitable Contributions, available on IRS.gov. The free booklet describes the tax rules that apply to making tax-deductible donations.

Lally described a common phone scam making the rounds involving Internet purchases.

"A good example of a somewhat recent scam is the over-purchasing scam," the professor said. "Here, after a person places an ad on an online format, offering a rental or something for sale, they receive a response from a potential customer showing interest. After an agreement is reached, the seller receives what looks like a cashier's check in the mail for over the agreed amount. Following this, an email is sent to the seller apologizing for the mistake with instructions to wire the difference via Western Union to the customer. It is only after the financial transaction is made that the seller is informed by their bank that the check is fraudulent. The seller is then out the money they wired."

Joe Lunini, a retired resident of Pekin, has turned scam phone calls into personal sport. He has no solid idea why he receives so many credit card come-ons to swap an old high-interest card for the low-interest card being offered by the disembodied voice on the phone. It probably has something to do with his willingness to play along with the pitch.

"I had five calls today," Lunini said. "I like to mess with them until they get mad enough to slam down the phone or start cussing me out, or cussing my family out."

Lunini often returns the calls of scam callers. So far, only three return numbers have been actual numbers that someone answers on the other end.

"This is expanding faster than we are able to track it down," Lunini said. "You just have to remain vigilant and aware."

Amy Dotson, the public information officer for the Peoria Police Department, has simple advice for potential victims of imposter scams.

"Do what your children do, do what young people do," she said. "Don't answer your phone. If you see a number you don't know, don't answer it. That's what voicemail is for."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.