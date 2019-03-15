A Pekin man could be imprisoned for decades for severely battering his infant daughter, whose brain injuries could affect her for life.

A Tazewell County jury found Clement Kobischka, 35, guilty Thursday of aggravated battery to a child after hearing more than two days of trial testimony.

In custody since his arrest in January 2018, Kobischka will be sentenced on May 2 for the crime that’s punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Doctors found his 7-month-old daughter had suffered skull fractures on both sides of her head, bleeding in her brain and retinal hemorrhaging two days after Kobischka had babysat alone with her in her mother’s Pekin home on Dec. 31, 2017.

Some of the injuries indicate the infant was dropped or thrown onto a hard surface. Others are typical of those caused by severe shaking of a young child, doctors testified in the trial.

While initial fears that the baby’s eyesight might be permanently damaged have eased, concerns remain about the injuries to her brain, a relative said outside of the trial.

Kobischka, who did not testify, denied inflicting any of the injuries, which doctors testified were too serious to be caused by accident. His prosecutor argued that only Kobischka could have inflicted them.

“We can never know the exact details” of what he did to his daughter, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Schreyer told the jury. But, “There’s only one person who can be responsible for this.”

Defense attorney Joseph Bembenek argued that the baby likely was injured when her 3-year-old sister fell onto the home’s concrete-based kitchen floor while carrying her before Kobischka, who did not live there, came to watch her.

An older sibling, however, told police that fall never took place.

The baby’s mother said she thought the infant’s vomiting, which began after she returned from work, was caused by illness. Two days later she took her to a hospital when the child began suffering seizures.

Kobischka has a violent past. He was convicted in 2012 of aggravated battery to a person over age 60. He later served a two-year prison term for aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

In the latter case, he led officers on a high-speed chase over the McNaughton Bridge into Peoria County. When one asked him how he would’ve felt if he had struck someone, he replied, “People should know to get out of the way when they see me coming.”