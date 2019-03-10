With the help of top managers from the Springfield Housing Authority, the agency’s counterpart in Peoria has been able to increase its occupancy rate, reduce waiting lists and better serve low-income residents who need affordable housing.

That’s the assessment of Peoria Housing Authority Board acting chairman Carl Cannon.

With the PHA’s one-year management contract with SHA set to expire April 2, Cannon said he and other PHA board members have been “absolutely” satisfied with the part-time managerial services provided to the struggling local governmental agency by SHA executives.

“It’s allowed us to get closer to where we need to be and definitely headed in the right direction,” Cannon said last week “We’re not there yet, but we’re much closer than we were when we started this partnership.”

In fact, Cannon said he will propose to the PHA board that it ask for six more months of services from SHA. A potential extension is allowed under the contract between the two agencies as long as both governing boards approve.

PHA hasn’t begun a formal search for a new executive director and would benefit from SHA’s continued guidance this year, according to Cannon, 58, who grew up in the PHA’s Taft, Harrison and Warner housing projects.

He has been a PHA board member since 2003 and is employed by the Peoria Park District, where he runs a youth outreach and intervention program.

Cannon said PHA expects to pay SHA about $200,000 for one year’s worth of services from SHA executive director Jackie Newman and from SHA deputy director Melissa Huffstedtler and finance director Michelle Sergent.

Based on the contract, Newman, Huffstedtler and Sergent are personally compensated at an hourly rate equivalent to time-and-a-half when they are spending time on PHA business. The money that PHA sends to SHA is designed to cover the time-and-a-half charges for all three executives.

PHA also pays SHA $2,000 per month for access to SHA executives and to cover travel expenses.

“For what we paid, we have received value,” Cannon said.

Newman has been most involved with PHA matters. She said she travels to Peoria an average of one or two days per week on housing authority business. She said she also works online from Springfield.

She said SHA hasn’t suffered while she and her colleagues spend time helping a related agency 75 miles to the north.

Newman’s annual salary from SHA for the fiscal year ending in June 2017 was about $124,000, according to information obtained by The State Journal-Register in April 2018 through an Illinois Freedom of Information Act Request.

Huffstedtler’s 2017 calendar year salary was $103,625, while Sergent’s 2017 calendar year salary was $100,006.

Both PHA and the Springfield agency are units of local government but almost entirely federally funded. They provide public housing units as well as federally funded Section 8 vouchers to low-income residents, and the agencies are similar in size.

PHA operates with a $17 million budget and about 45 employees, 850 housing units and 1,800 to 1,900 Section 8 vouchers.

SHA operates with an annual budget of about $20 million, 65 employees, more than 800 public housing units and 2,200 Section 8 vouchers.

PHA approached the Springfield agency to help improve PHA’s performance and give PHA time to hire an executive director to replace a leader whose contract wasn’t renewed in January 2017.

PHA since 2011 has been classified as a “substandard” or “troubled” agency by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, while Springfield’s agency has been listed as either a “standard” or “high” performer.

Cannon commended Newman and her team for their methodical approach in Peoria.

“They’re process-driven,” Cannon said. “I’m excited, because they not only have a process and a procedure, but they’re teaching it to our staff. A lot of the procedures we had been using in the past were outdated.”

Newman said the percentage of PHA units occupied at any one time has risen from the “high 70s to low 80s” one year ago to between 90 percent and 95 percent now.

The SHA’s occupancy rate is 97 percent or higher, she said.

To increase the occupancy rate in Peoria, Newman and her colleagues work with PHA staff to make sure repainting, electrical repairs or other tasks are completed quickly so new residents can move into vacant units as quickly as possible, said Cannon, who also noted higher occupancy rates mean future PHA residents spend less time waiting to fill an opening.

Newman has assisted the PHA staff in addressing residents’ concerns quicker. The 53-year-old a Springfield native has led the SHA almost 14 years and has started a quarterly newsletter for PHA residents to increase communication. A similar newsletter is printed and distributed to SHA residents.

The daughter of a former Mississippi sharecropper, Newman said she grew up poor in Springfield while her father worked for a meat-packing company, though she didn’t live in public housing.

She said she gets satisfaction from the service that SHA provides to Springfield residents and is glad to extend that service to PHA residents on a temporary basis.

“I love what the housing authorities represent, so it’s a joy to do what I do,” she said.

