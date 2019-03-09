CARMI — A southern Illinois woman missing since Sunday was found dead Friday evening, according to Illinois State Police.

The body of Brooke S. Naylor, 19, was located by a searcher in rural Gallatin County at about 5:40 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, and the investigation into the death continues, according to police.

Naylor was last seen in Harrisburg on Sunday. Her abandoned Chevrolet Malibu was located on the Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop approximately halfway between Illinois Route 142 and Illinois Route 1.