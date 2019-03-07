SPRINGFIELD — Members of the state Senate have unanimously approved a measure letting prison inmates begin their job searches while still behind bars.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Chuck Weaver, R-Peoria, would require the state's Department of Corrections and Department of Innovation and Technology to put a system in place letting prisoners access specific job-search and career-building websites from their prison facility.

The legislation was inspired by requests coming from Peoria's prison re-entry facility and a life-skills re-entry center in Kewanee. Most jobs are posted online, with applications also taken online. Weaver said ensuring inmates have jobs can be a key to preventing recidivism.

The legislation, Senate Bill 156, now moves to the House for consideration.