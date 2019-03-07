(NOTE: Nick in the Morning is on assignment Friday, so this space will be empty. That means no school-closing list, in case the last gasp — we hope — of winter causes havoc. Call in sick, tell your boss we gave you permission, and we'll see you bright and early Monday.)

Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, March 7.

It's the first full week of March, but that doesn't mean green grass and high tides for the last few weeks of winter. Green grass in particular.

The winter that never seems to end is expected to affect the Peoria area again today, with a few inches of snow and perhaps an icy glaze. Not great, but not as bad as the seemingly endless cycles of snow and ice we were treated to through much of January and February.

Such weather forced schools all over Illinois' midsection to cancel classes routinely. Also canceled or postponed were scads of extracurricular activities, including high school basketball games.

That can mess with any team's continuity, particularly if that team harbors high state-tournament hopes. But in the case of the Cissna Park boys team, the havoc might have been beneficial.

A weather cancellation enabled Cissna Park to add another heavyweight program to its already-stout schedule. That helped the Timberwolves advance to the Class 1A state finals this weekend in Peoria.

Cissna Park (31-4) is to play Moweaqua Central A&M (32-3) in the semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday at Carver Arena. The winner plays Saturday afternoon for the championship.

Only 97 students attend Cissna Park. But the Timberwolves from Iroquois County play much bigger than their enrollment might suggest.

The school located between Kankakee and Champaign-Urbana has won 11 regional championships in coach Kevin Long's 24-season tenure, which ends this weekend with his retirement. Cissna Park has won five sectional titles in that stretch and advanced to one Class A Elite Eight in Peoria, in 2003.

With a strong team expected this season, Long made certain it was tested.

Cissna Park played numerous schools in larger enrollment classes and beat most of them, including Bloomington Central Catholic, which was state ranked in Class 2A.

The Timberwolves did lose to Class 3A Salem, to Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda and to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which is a 2A state semifinalist this weekend at Carver.

"We played some heavyweights," Long said.

The remaining Cissna Park loss, to a solid team and legendary program, was unexpected. That's because the game itself was unexpected, not on the Timberwolves' original schedule.

Weather cancellations left Cissna Park with idle time in early February. Long, who spent the 1995-96 season in Fulton County as coach at Avon before he left for Cissna Park, scoured the internet in search of a possible opponent to replace a lost game.

He found one, about 120 miles south.

Within a four- or five-day span, Long and Teutopolis coach Chet Reeder arranged for their teams to play each other in T-Town, located just east of Effingham. That game took place Feb. 5. The Wooden Shoes won, 58-53.

But for Cissna Park, the result didn't appear to matter.

"We consider that very valuable experience for our kids, playing down there," Long said.

T-Town is among the titans of Illinois high school basketball. The Shoes' girls program has won five state titles and 15 state trophies, including a fourth-place finish two weeks ago in Class 2A.

The Teutopolis boys had decades-long runs of excellence under coaches J.H. Griffin, Lawrence Carie and Ken Crawford. T-Town teams Crawford coached finished first, second and third, the latter in Peoria in 2007, the last season of the two-class system.

Under Reeder, in the current season, T-Town advanced to the 2A Carbondale Supersectional. The Shoes lost to Nashville, which faces GCMS in the semifinal at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The Cissna Park-Teutopolis game was played in a gymnasium named for Griffin, near a cafeteria and lobby filled with state awards and wooden shoes. Long never had been there.

"What a great place to play," he said. "They've got a lot of rich tradition down there in southern Illinois. It was a postseason atmosphere.

"Just being able to play in that atmosphere was a building block. The physicality some of those 2A schools play with benefited us."

It also just might benefit Cissna Park's chances for a smallest-school state championship. If so, perhaps the Timberwolves will have their unexpected winter break to thank, at least in part.

Every game counts, as the song heard on the way to work alludes.