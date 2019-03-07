DEERFIELD — Asha Varghese will serve as the president of the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Caterpillar, Inc.

Varghese, who most recently set global strategy for General Electric's GE Foundation, takes over the position effective March 20.

She replaces Michele Sullivan, who retired at the end of 2018.

GE Foundation's most recent global priorities have emphasized improving access to health care in underserved communities in the developing world.

“We are proud of our nearly 70-year history of supporting the global communities where we live and work,” said Kathryn Karol, Caterpillar’s vice president of Global Government & Corporate Affairs and Foundation board chair, in a prepared release. “We are pleased to welcome Asha, and with her passion and expertise in philanthropic investing, we look forward to her leading us through this exciting new chapter as we continue to help build a better world.”

Varghese will be based in Deerfield.