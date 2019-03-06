PEORIA HEIGHTS — The Illinois Valley Power Squadron will offer a safe boating course in a traditional classroom setting with experienced instructors. This course will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, with registration at 5:45p.m. at the Illinois Valley Yacht Club, 5102 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights.

The class will meet for five consecutive Wednesdays with each session lasting two hours.

Participants who take and pass the course will be awarded a certificate that complies with the new Illinois mandatory boater education law. The course is open to everyone ages 12 years and older.

The course covers all types of recreational boats and the basics of boating safety, including rules of the road, navigation, boat safety equipment, anchoring, adverse boating conditions, trailering and government regulations.

The basic course fee is $50 with other instructional material available for an additional $20. The certificate is accepted by some insurance companies to lower boat insurance premiums.