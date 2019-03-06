PEORIA — The Peoria City Council held a policy session Tuesday on tax increment financing, an economic development tool identified by a council member as "convoluted" before he changed that to "nuanced."

Third District Councilman Tim Riggenbach was referring specifically to the East Village Growth Cell, one of the four TIF districts in the city that have seen the assessed valuation of the property decline since the TIF district was formed.

But that decline doesn't tell the whole story of the TIF process, he said. "There's a half-million dollars coming back to East Bluff homeowners in the past four years due to the TIF," he said.

"I'm extremely proud of that TIF," added Riggenbach.

A review of the city's 11 TIF districts detailed high-performing districts, such as the Warehouse District and Central Business District, along with underachievers, such as the South Village Growth Cell.

First District Councilwoman Denise Moore said the South Village performance shows that just because a TIF district exists "doesn't mean the guys in the white hats will ride in and save the day."

City Manager Patrick Urich ran through an overview of how tax increment financing works. When city leaders create a TIF district, the base property value of the area — and therefore the property taxes derived from it — is frozen, according to state regulations. School districts and other taxing bodies can only levy taxes on the base.

The taxing freeze and the impact that can have on a public school system is one reason that Dan Walther, a member of the Peoria Public Schools board, was in attendance at the council's policy session. "When the council discusses TIF districts in the future, we would just ask to be part of the discussion," he said.

The purpose of a TIF is to induce development in an area that has been declining or has been deficient in growth, said Urich. Under redevelopment, property values rise while revenues from property taxes increase. The city captures that increase, the increment, and puts it into a special TIF fund to subsidize defined public improvements and private development, he said.

Council members promised closer inspection of TIF district financials, noting future discussions would focus on how the council could take the lead in forming a TIF district, not just waiting for a developer to propose one, while coming up with criteria to decide when to close a TIF district down.

Steve Tarter covers city and county government for the Journal Star.