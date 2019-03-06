A fire early Wednesday at a South Peoria house caused its seven occupants to seek medical attention, according to authorities.

About 3:45 a.m., firefighters were summoned to 1008 W. Millman St., where they found heavy smoke seeping from the front of a one-story house, a department news release stated.

The fire appeared to be based in the kitchen. Crews extinguished it within about 10 minutes. Flames didn't spread, according to the release.

There were seven people who escaped, and firefighters found nobody inside. The escapees didn't appear to be injured but were transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Damage was estimated at $17,500. A fire cause is to be determined.