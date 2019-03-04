This winter has been difficult for Pekin street crews, who have had to fill more potholes than usual because of the up and down temperatures.

According to Brett Olson, assistant operations supervisor for the city of Pekin Street and Solid Waste Department, potholes begin with water seeping into cracks in a road. When the water freezes, it expands at the expense of the paving material.

“That’s why, when you have a lot of freeze-thaw, or rain events in between a cold event, that’s the worst time for it because all that water gets further down in the cracks,” said Olson. Then, here we come with sub-zero temperatures and they pop.”

Main roads in Pekin such as Court Street and Parkway Drive, Olson said, are the worst areas for potholes since they get the most traffic.

“They always get salted and plowed,” he said. “That wears at them a lot. It affects how bad or how big the potholes are.”

Other contributing factors to the existence of new potholes are the age of a road and its base.

“A lot of the roads here have very little base,” said Bob Shaw, operations supervisor for the Street and Solid Waste Department. “That’s an issue we’re dealing with.”

Winter 2019 has been an especially rough one for central Illinois roads, Shaw said. Because of a succession of freezing events alternating with thawing events, the Street and Solid Waste Department has filled potholes on Court Street, Parkway Drive and Broadway Street on six different occasions since Jan. 1.

In winter, Pekin street crews use cold mix asphalt for street repairs.One of the two crews has access to a hotbox, a truck-mounted container for heating cold mix asphalt to a workable temperature. This crew handles repairs on the main roads, while the other crew is restricted to off-routes, said Olson.

“In the winter, because this is only a temporary fix, we usually blow (potholes) out, try to get as much of the liquid out as we can,” he said. “Then we usually run them over with the blocker truck (a truck that blocks the lane adjacent to the pothole being filled to protect street crews) to let people know we’re there and to slow down and protect the guys who are out in the road. We have a hand-tamper (a tool for leveling and compacting surfaces) as well. Right now, there are so many we’re trying to fill them at a rapid pace. Sometimes they don’t get tamped, but the traffic will knock them down. Contrary to other people’s belief, traffic running them over does help.”

Roadwork season in central Illinois begins in earnest when the area’s batch asphalt plants open in early April. When the plants open, Olson is hoping the Street and Solid Waste Department can hit the ground running on an ambitious program of base repairs and manhole repairs. Base repairs, milling down at least 2 inches of the existing asphalt on Broadway Street and Parkway Drive, are priority projects.

“If the budget passes as it sits right now, we will have a lot on our plate (this year), and we’re going to do as much as we can with what we have,” he said. “That’s all we can do. With only nine guys, we get handcuffed out here a lot. We do a lot with what we have.”

In addition to maintenance and repair of city streets, the Street and Solid Waste Department has other obligations, including checking lift stations and sewers, sweeping, painting and storm water projects.

“We understand there’s a lot out there, and we’re trying our best to get to it,” said Olson. “I understand people are frustrated, but we know that we are doing our best to get to them. That’s all we can do. We do it every single day.”