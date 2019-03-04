The state's Department of Human Services has launched a website to help individuals struggling with gambling disorders seek treatment.

The site, WeKnowtheFeeling.org, offers resources similar to the state's 1-800-GAMBLER hotline.

A state news release says that the "support specialists who operate the helpline and website are trained in evidence-based approaches to help connect callers and web users with treatment and recovery support services."

A recent national survey suggested that more than 2 percent of Illinois adults — upwards of 200,000 people — may have problems with gambling.

Individuals can also text ILGAMB to 53342 to find treatment options.