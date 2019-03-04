PEORIA — Agents with the Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group arrested a man on weapons charges Monday morning.

Agents with PMEG and the Illinois State Police SWAT team served a search warrant at a dwelling in the 2200 block of University Street at about 6:30 a.m., according to a news release.

While there, they seized two handguns with serial numbers removed, as well as ammunition.

They arrested Deray N. Jones, 38, on two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a defaced firearm, the release stated.