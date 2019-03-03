PEORIA — Veteran broadcaster Tom McIntyre will share "What I Learned Along the Way" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the North Branch Public Library, 3001 West Grand Parkway,

Working in central Illinois radio and television for half a century, McIntyre began with WGLT-FM in Normal and worked over the years at WIOK, WIRL, WWTO, WEEK-TV. Now the veteran broadcaster calls WMBD-TV his media home.

An Illinois State University graduate and U.S. Navy veteran, he has won awards from the Associated Press, United Press International, The Illinois News Broadcasters Association, and a regional Edward R. Murrow award. He counts among his highlights a trip to Saudi Arabia with Peoria Army Reservists before the first Gulf War, and going to the White House to quiz Bill Clinton.

The program is free and open to the public.