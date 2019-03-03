MONMOUTH -- A chartered bus carrying a group of 29 Monmouth College James and Sybil Stockdale Fellows and Assistant Director of Leadership Development Jake McLean was involved in an accident Sunday morning, but no one was injured.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, the group's chartered bus slid into a ditch to avoid two other accidents on Interstate 55, just north of Springfield, confirmed Monnmouth Vice President for Student Life & Dean of Students Laura Hutchinson.

There was no damage reported to the bus or property.

"Jake kept the students' safety as his top priority, and he remained in touch with the College's on-call team throughout the incident," said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said the bus was towed out of the ditch. It was cleared to continue traveling after it was examined by an Illinois state trooper and the bus driver, who consulted with his company's manager.

Hutchinson said the bus is now traveling to the group's final destination -- Memphis, Tenn., where the Stockdale Fellows will spend spring break on a service trip volunteering for Living Lands and Waters in their mission to clean up the Mississippi River.

"Everyone is in good spirits and looking forward to enjoying Memphis-style barbecue for dinner tonight," said Hutchinson.