EAST PEORIA — The East Peoria City Council on Tuesday found a way to keep a roundabout at Camp Street and River Road in the plans for 2020 and increase the amount spent on street maintenance. Just a week ago, it appeared the council was going to have to pick between the two in its deliberations of the city's capital budget.

"It was apparent that street maintenance was a priority for the city " said Gary Densberger, the city's accounts and finance commissioner. "So we started with money for street maintenance and worked backward from there."

The council considered dividing part of its $1.2 million share of the roundabout project into three $300,000 payments spread out over three years, starting with the 2019-2020 budget. Next year's proposed $300,000 down payment would have reduced the amount the city could spend on street repair by that amount. Public Works Director Dennis Barron discussed last week with Peoria-Pekin Urbanized Area Transportation Study delaying funding for the project for one year.

"They said there would be no problem with that," Barron said Tuesday.

The roundabout project is scheduled for 2020 and is planned to coincide with the closing and construction of the Murray-Baker Interstate 74 bridge over the Illinois River. PUUATS is paying 70 percent of the roundabout that is designed to ease congestion in the East Peoria commercial area, and the city is paying 30 percent. Delaying funding will not effect the PUUATS 70 percent contribution to the project, Barron said.

The council had $1.1 million to spend on its capital budget with departmental requests that totaled $3.4 million.

The council agreed to include:

$315,000 for 14 police squad cars, an amount double the usual annual allocation to catch up for last year when no new squad cars were purchased$40,000 for a F-250 Crew Cab diesel pickup truck for the fire department and $25,000 for a generator for Station 4; $180,000 for one plow truck for the public works department$70,000 for a new city fuel station.

The council agreed to spend $470,000 from its capital budget on street paving, bringing the total amount spent on city streets next year to $1.2 million, an amount that includes money from the Motor Fuel Tax fund and other sources.

Left out of the capital budget were requests for $1.2 million for a platform truck and $600,000 for an engine truck for the fire department; $30,000 for light poles over Farm Creek; $150,000 for replacement of Veteran's Bridge; $100,000 for a bike trail; and $147,000 toward improvement of the Riverside/Camp intersection.

The council will hold a public hearing on the 2019-2020 budget and then vote on it next month.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.