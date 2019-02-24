Illinois motor vehicles would only need one license plate if a bill sponsored by a Chicago-area lawmaker is passed.

Rep. Allen Skillicorn, R-East Dundee, introduced House Bill 1623, which states that the Secretary of State would issue only one license plate to cars, motorcycles, trailers, semi trailers, motorized pedalcycle or truck tractors, instead of two.

The license plate would be put on the rear of the car.

Skillicorn said modern cars are more aerodynamic and get better gas mileage if they don’t have two plates.

“That’s a big deal for the owners, just (for the) appearance but also for aerodynamics,” Skillicorn said.

Dave Druker, press secretary for the Secretary of State Jesse White, said the office maintains its support for a two-plate system.

Historically, the bill has been submitted every session, Druker said.

“Pretty much every session, someone has submitted a bill,” he said. “I don’t know (that) it has gone very far.”

Druker said this has traditionally been a law enforcement issue.

The reason for this, Druker said, is that if an officer is out on the street, they have an increased chance of catching someone’s license plate number if they can see it from both sides.

“The bottom line is when a crime is committed, in the vast majority of cases a car is used,” such as when someone is getting away from the scene of a crime, Druker said.

Skillicorn said because of technology that exists today, two license plates aren’t needed.

“We already got it kind of taken care of, with automatic plate scanners by both the tollway and law enforcement,” he said.

The Illinois State Police did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Skillicorn said having to make only one license plate for cars would save the state $800,000.

Though it is cheaper to make one plate for a car than it is to make two, Druker said the savings isn’t that great.

To make two plates, it costs $3.20. For one, it costs $2.60.

“We feel that we should keep the two plates,” Druker said. “I think the legislature will maintain that as well.”

A similar bill was introduced by Skillicorn last year, but it died in committee.

“If we’re going to be reasonable and talk about ways to move Illinois forward I think we should think about it,” Skillicorn said. “It would save money for car dealerships and let people do what they want to do.”

Currently, 19 states and Puerto Rico only require one front license plates. The states are:

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.