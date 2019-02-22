MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Marriage license applications filed Feb.14-19:
Jerod Grebner, 33, Washington; Darci Drum, 35, Bloomington.
Robert Shockency, 39; Brittany Ford, 28; both Creve Coeur.
Nathan Thomas, 24; Jordan Self, 25; both Pekin.
Woodford County
Marriage license applications filed Feb. 15-22:
Maxwell Hodel, 20, Roanoke; Jessica Wiegand, 20, Deer Creek.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
(None)
Woodford County
Divorce decrees filed Feb. 21:
Harris-Wall, Casey and Wall, Richard.
Nix, Amanda and Michelle.
Tazewell, Woodford County marriages and divorces posted
MARRIAGES