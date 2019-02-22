These transactions, recorded the week of Feb. 11, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

4900 N. Knoxville Ave., Unit 210A, Peoria, Judith S. Soady Mayo to Katherine Rhoades, $82,000.

3127 W. Boulder Point Court, Dunlap, Copper Creek Holdings LLC to Dean Custom Builders Inc., $85,000.

1307 W. Kingsway Drive, Peoria, Jerry L. and Jeanette F. Borsberry to Lucas S. Mangieri, $100,000.

6219 N. Sheridan Road and 2700 W. Millbrook Court, Peoria, Steven Ringenberg to Nabil Batrouni, $102,000.

1014 E. Elmhurst Ave., Peoria, Bennie R. Simpson to Benjamin W. Goodin and Julie Pascal, $105,000.

403 S. Poplar St., Glasford, Drew P. and Kaitlin R. Bailey to Benjamin A. and Sarah J. Herren, $108,000.

508 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, Joshua A. and Bethany N. Smith to Robert Martin and Rachel T. Klimko, $110,000.

6210 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, Quinton and Ashleigh N. Pirtle to James W. Lingle, $122,500.

18 Sherry Lane, Bartonville, Tyler and Cathleen Grady to Eric and Amber Powell, $124,900.

3818 N. Saymore Lane, Peoria, Brent K. and Christina Oakes to Jennifer D. Wyeth, $125,000.

1111 E. Brookview Lane, Peoria, Eric and Jessica Garceau to Ted Moreland and Kaylee A. Schooley, $132,000.

4629 W. Elwood Drive, Peoria, Thomas E. Fomby to Troy W. and Penny L. Myers, $138,000.

3128 W. Birkshire Drive, Peoria, Chad A. Barner to Stone Financing LLC, $142,500.

1019 N. Farmington Road, Peoria, Joseph A. Miller to KAC Properties LLC, $152,000.

6825 N. Treadway Court, Peoria, Charles J. and Laurie J. Sommer to John F. and Marie E. Achterberg, $169,000.

5013 N. University St., Unit 1, Peoria, Daniel J. Steinberg and John P. Leson to William E. Cusack, $170,000.

405 W. Aspen Way, Peoria, Steven and Constance M. Kinkade to Patrick D. and Elizabeth L. Ridgley, $212,000.

13417 N. Bayberry Court, Chillicothe, Ward W. and Wilma J. Resser to Eric S. and Jessica E. Garceau, $227,000.

7621 S. Cameron Lane, Mapleton, Nicholas A. and Jacqueline Penn to Tyler and Cathleen Grady, $270,000.

6828 N. Basket Oak Drive, Edwards, Derek and Candice Smith to Cartus Financial Corp., $385,000.

6828 N. Basket Oak Drive, Edwards, Cartus Financial Corp. to Nanette S. Clark, $385,000.

23923 W. Shissler Road, Brimfield, Rebecca G. Miller Neaveill, Scott B. Budisalich, Ryan E. Budisalich and Derek L. Budisalich to James M. Gutshall, $520,000.

Plaza at Grand Prairie Phase VII, SW Quarter Section 11-9N-7E, Lot 27, North Orange Prairie Road, Peoria, Plaza at Grand Prairie LLC to DJR Acquisitions Orange Prairie LLC, $800,000.

4814 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, CS Loan Pool I LLC to 9500 TX LLC, L.A. 2 Wag LLC, L.A. 3 Wag LLC, JIMWAG LLC and ANDYWAG LLC, $1,081,841.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

131 Pershing Place, East Peoria, Craig Properties Inc. to Kristine Ray, $80,000.

17.85 acres, farmland, Warrick Road, Deer Creek, Linda J. Stoops to Douglas E. and Jennifer A. Fritz, $82,110.

915 St. Julian St., Pekin, Jessica E. Chapman to Christopher Frazier, $94,750.

500 Allyn Court, Creve Coeur, Floyd and Dianne Nyman to Robert and Kathleen Hefner, $95,000.

304 Season Drive, East Peoria, Nathan D. George to Chiron and Jessica A. Smallberger, $110,000.

132 Crescent Ave., East Peoria, Karri L. Dabney to Jacob Pettit and Sarah Stewart, $115,000.

102 Strojan Court, Creve Coeur, Sheryl Southey to Patrick A. and Deborah L. Simmons, $115,000.

416 S. Nelson Ave., Morton, David A. and Taylor Little to Noah W. Class and Megan S. Schertz, $144,000.

101 S. Cedar St., Washington, Shane and Heather N. Smith to Michael W. and Connie M. Flanagan, $168,000.

2105 Granada Drive, Pekin, Don Fahnders and Trina Issacs to Brodie Oberle and Skylyn Scovil, $175,000.

607 Liberty Drive, East Peoria, Anthony and Kayla Hnilicka to Marc A. and Ashley M. Lyle, $176,000.

2108 Wildwood Drive, Pekin, Brian K. and Erin N. Goudie to Kenneth L. Caldwell Jr., $200,000.

408 S. Missouri Ave., Morton, Randall J. and Joan E. Belsley to Laules Misc. LLC, $210,000.

350 W. Queenwood Road, Morton, Mark D. and Brooke D. Roth to Andrew J. and Katerina D. Roth, $220,000.

2104 Maryland Court, Pekin, Kathryn A. Joseph to Joel and Rachel Kilgus, $239,900.

225 S. Baltimore Ave., Morton, Larry D. and Pamela S. Schultz to Wayne and Tammy Menold, $242,500.

2900 Court St., Pekin, Busey Bank to Beck Oil Company of Illinois, $260,000.

821 Agnes Drive, Washington, Drew D. and Kate Doran to Andrew M. King and Emma Nussbaum, $279,000.

628 David St., Morton, Safari Bowl to Jones Family Land Management LLC, $300,000.

123 Lost Creek Court, Pekin, Glendel L. Gullette to Joseph F. Jr. and C. Colleen Kalb and Andrea L. Klinkradt, $308,000.

500 Centennial Drive, East Peoria, Meerkat TRS LLC to Paradox East Peoria Property LLC, $9,000,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

529 Cedar Drive, Metamora, John J. MacNeil to Brock A. Gray, $90,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Dean A. and Brenda K. Wragge to Marlin D. and Joyce Anne P. Christner, $125,000.

Part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2, Block 18, Bestor and Bay's Addition to Original Town, El Paso, Ellen M. Rigby to Dora B. Scheer, $132,600.

548 Tazewood Road, Metamora, David Roth to John F. Read, $140,000.

203 Sunset Lane, Germantown Hills, Cartus Financial Corporation to Holly Walker, $159,000.

1106 White Horse Trail, Metamora, Martin and Laura Rasberry to Cartus Financial Corporation, $175,500.

817 Grandview Way, Germantown Hills, DK Investment Group Inc. to Matthew and Heather Vagle, $177,000.

1189 Carolyn Court, East Peoria, Jessica B. Horman to Clarence and Sarah Grebner, $218,400.

1288 N. Skyview Drive, East Peoria, John J. and Marie Taraska to Nathan J. and Lara M. Petersen, $240,000.

1030 Stonelake Court, Metamora, Cartus Financial Corporation to Derek and Shannon Demanes, $242,500.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Bruce N. and Marjorie A. Leman to Craig T. and Marilyn K. Martin, $254,225.

Vacant land, Woodford County, Lone Willow USA Inc. to Craig T. and Marilyn K. Martin, $425,725.