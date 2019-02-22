PEORIA — Becky Spencer has been named the new director of Peoria County Animal Protection Services.

Spencer, who joined PCAPS in 2015, was appointed interim director last month.

Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel commended Spencer for her work at PCAPS which he called “a huge asset to our county.”

Spencer holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. Her career spans 19 years working with animals. Before joining PCAPS, she worked in various leadership positions at animal shelters and humane societies throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. She also managed multi-location pet hospitals.

As director, Spencer will manage daily operations of the open-admission animal shelter while overseeing a $1.5 million budget.