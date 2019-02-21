As winter’s chill continues, we offer a cold-hearted edition of Random Axe of Snideness.

Another satisfied customer: Another dumb news article. — Shawn.

I’m not sure which one you’re talking about. Regardless, I’m thinking of putting that line on my tombstone, a final tribute to my Snideness faithful.

St. Willie?: Oh, look, another Willie York article. I guess the Journal Star has basically ordained him a saint. — Wolf

Well, in the Catholic Church St. William is the patron saint of adopted children. In that Willie adopted Peoria (and vice-versa), maybe you've on to something.

Rip Willie: Only Peoria would celebrate a bum who drank on the streets in the open, heckled people and threw rocks into windows. Stay classy, Peoria. — Jan.

Relax. You're Your nightmare is over. He's dead. Say classy, Jan.

RIP, Willie: Dan Fogelberg and Richard Pryor were known by many, but Willie was known by us. RIP, Willie. — Bo.

Well said. Talk about your great tombstone epitaphs.

Hammer's time: In general, I am not an advocate of the death penalty. But after reading your column on William "The Hammer" Reinbold, rather than consider his appeals, a change to the death sentence may be appropriate. — Chuck

I’ll admit to similar feelings. Though I philosophically oppose the death penalty, it’s not as if I've wept when the likes of John Gacy are executed. And Reinbold’s plight evokes no pangs of sympathy.

I smell bacon: That was a dumb story (about the Peoria County sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 partner who helped track down a wanted man). First and foremost, the pig fell down. Second it appears the criminal walked up to them. NOBODY WAS CHASED DOWN. Not sure if you understood that but THEY CAUGHT NOBODY DURING A CHASE. Dogs are a waste of taxpayer funds. A complete waste. — Ken

Did you actually read the story? Like, the part where the guy was running for block after block with police after him? That might be called a chase. As for "dumb," there's another element of that here — as in referring to a cop as a "pig." What are you, 10? And is this 1972?

Playing the race canard: You wrote about a black stripper who accused two white customers of racism before whipping a shot glass at one and slapping him on the head. I think the fact you think this is newsworthy is racist. Do you write articles about every incident where someone hits someone in bars around Peoria? — Mary

Racism? Regardless of color, when strippers attack, that’s interesting stuff. As a side note, “When Strippers Attack” might be a highly profitable reality-TV show.

Free press: I don’t even know why these articles are posted. You can’t read them due to charging money. It’s just terrible how you can’t even read these articles anymore without being charged a bunch of money. — Annie

Yes, it’s very inconvenient when a product costs money. Did you just arrive in America?

A hole in the story? Regarding the banging noise of an apparent BB-gun attack on the car driven by the Peoria County Board chairman: Those were actually the sounds of the potholes when you drive in Peoria. — Brad

That’s always a possibility in P-town if you drive more than five feet in P-town.

Remembering Randy: I saw you there (at the Mass at Peoria Notre Dame for Randy Simmons). Thank you for staying quiet and just reporting the facts. It means more than you know. — Melissa.

I’m not sure if it’s a point of pride when the public seems amazed that I can keep my mouth shut during a church service. Still, this is the first time in my life that I’ve been applauded for zipping my lips — look, mom! — so I’ll take it.

