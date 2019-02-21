SPRINGFIELD — Some local lawmakers took issue with several items, namely the pension plan, in Gov. JB Pritzker’s budget address on Wednesday, while others said it was an honest look at the state's issues.

Area Democrats are looking forward to the prospect of more funding for things like education, although Republicans argue that the revenues the budget is based on are still uncertain at this point.

Jacksonville Republican Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer said the governor gave a positive address, but added that it is still “more of the same,” meaning more fees, taxes and spending.

“I just think we’re too far from reality right now. We can’t keep making more promises when we’re not funding the things we’re supposed to be funding,” Davidsmeyer said. “We’re going to continue down the road of not fully funding our pensions, which we all understand the longer we wait to put money in, the less money we get back.”

Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, said the values and visions laid out in Pritzker’s budget address were connected to what she believes in.

In particular, she appreciated him talking about making sure black and brown communities have economic equity.

“I think that is a pretty important issue,” she said. “We have some of the most segregated communities, some of the most segregated schools in the country.”

Equity is an “incredible issue” to pay close attention to when looking at everything from education to public safety to human services, Gordon-Booth said.

“I believe that the governor’s being very intentional about that,” she said. “Our values and ambition are connecting.”

Gordon-Booth anticipates that Republicans will have hang-ups on the issue of revenue.

“The reality of it is, as the governor laid out, then they should come forward with what they think should be reduced,” she said.

Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, said in a news release the state needs to stop people from leaving the state to seek better opportunities in other locations.

"Unfortunately, the governor’s message focused on raising taxes yet again on the hard-working people of Illinois," he said. "I was disappointed that the governor did not mention downstate pension consolidation as a way to save management fees and reduce costs for downstate public pension systems. I have sponsored a package of bills backed by cities and villages across Illinois to do just that. I don’t agree with every element the governor is proposing to shore up pensions, but consolidation is an opportunity for common-ground while we save local governments money.

“While I look forward to working with Governor Pritzker on areas which we agree, there is a sobering fiscal reality that must be recognized as well. New spending, as is being proposed by the governor in his proposed budget, does not seem in line with that fiscal reality,” Spain concluded.

State Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, said the governor's plan is an "important marker for what it’s going to take to the return the state budget to what it should be."

"I think it clearly lays out our values by increasing funding for both K-12 and higher education while also starting important conversations on how to deal with a pension system that consumes a fifth of our budget," he said in a news release. "I still have many questions about how this budget will affect Central Illinois and I’m confident this new administration will work with us, not against us, to get this done right.”

Political Writer Bernie Schoenburg and Statehouse Reporter Doug Finke contributed to this report. Capital News Illinois also contributed.