Hear the story of a student-created, solar-driven satellite at Chillicothe Public Library on March 11.

The CubeSail Satellite has been in development for over a decade by students and faculty at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. This past December, it was finally launched from a site in New Zealand, as part of NASA’s Educational Launch of Nanosatellites mission. The satellite is about the size of a shoebox, and, once in space, its two halves split apart, unspooling between them an 820-foot-long solar sail – a ribbon of light-reflective material that allows the satellite to be propelled and maneuvered with energy from sunlight.

In the library presentation, Dr. Michael F. Lembeck from the Department of Aerospace Engineering at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will discuss the project, talking about the development process, project goals, and results gathered so far.

“Launching the CubeSail Satellite” will take place Monday, March 11, at 6 p.m., at Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. For more information, please visit chillipld.org or call 309-274-2719.