PEORIA HEIGHTS — A police dog indicated drugs at a schoolgirl's locker, but it turned out to be a contact hit.

On Feb. 12, a dog with the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was brought to Peoria Heights Grade School to assist Peoria Heights police with a locker search, according to a sheriff's report. The K-9 got a positive alert on a girl's locker, the report said.

However, no drugs were found. Later, the school's administration talked to the girl and found a reason for the K-9 alert.

"Her family smokes cannabis in their house and their vehicles," a deputy wrote in the report. " ... This is my K-9 partner alerted on her locker."

The report did not offer further information regarding the family's cannabis usage.

The K-9 did not get any further alerts, and no drugs were found.