CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy shot by a Chicago police officer Saturday night on the West Side died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The officer shot the boy after police tried to pull over the vehicle he was riding in, officials said.

The teenager, identified by authorities as Michael Elam, was taken to an area hospital after the shooting in critical condition. Sunday morning, a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the city agency that investigates police-involved shootings, said Elam had died.

Two weapons were confiscated at the scene, according to Chicago police, and no officers were hurt.

The shooting happened after Ogden District tactical officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, police said.

As officers followed the vehicle, they saw it hit a parked vehicle and a curb before coming to a stop, police said.

The teenage passenger left the vehicle before “an armed confrontation ensued,” prompting one officer to shoot Elam, police said. The COPA spokesman said the Elam was shot by the officer when he tried to flee as police pursued him on foot.

As required by Chicago Police Department policy after police-involved shootings, that officer will be placed on desk duty for 30 days.

As a matter of routine, COPA will investigate whether Police Department protocol was followed in the shooting.