On October 27, my sister, husband and myself had dinner at the Olive Garden. There was a table of six or eight sitting next to us as I was celebrating my 79th birthday. All three of us had worked doing food and liquor demos at various locations. When we went to pay for our bill, the waiter stated that someone had given us twenty dollars against our bill. We were very surprised and sincerely appreciated the thought. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and needless to say, we will pay it forward.

M.S., P.S. and D.M.

Pekin

