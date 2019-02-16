Gov. JB Pritzker walked away with his first major victory of the legislative session, getting the minimum wage bill that he wanted and will be able to sign before his budget speech on Wednesday.

How long the hard feelings from Republicans will last is another question.

At the end of the two-hour debate on the bill, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin rose to speak. Only he talked less about the bill, and more about the betrayal Republican lawmakers felt. He recounted many of the instances where Pritzker, following his election, repeatedly said he wanted to work with Republicans and leave the partisan divides of the last four years behind.

Durkin called the minimum wage bill “maybe the most significant policy change in this state in many, many years.“

“House Republicans, we represent 4.8 million citizens in the state of Illinois,” Durkin said. “And those 4.8 million citizens and the 44 representatives on our side of the aisle are basically being told take it or leave it. We’re getting back to the old business right now and that’s unfortunate.”

So that was Durkin venting frustration Thursday. On Friday, Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, was still frustrated about the way the minimum wage issue unfolded.

“I do believe the governor has a desire to work together,” he said of his talks with Pritzker. “I think our frustration is the fact we certainly didn’t see that in the minimum wage debate. Jamming this through like this just to prove a political point in advance of the budget speech is the wrong way to do it. This should have been a more collaborative process.”

Quotables

”You are killing downstate Illinois.” Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, summing up why he opposed an increase in the minimum wage.

”You don’t have to own a business to give people a fair shot.” Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, a business owner on the idea that only business owners understand the challenges of raising the minimum wage.

Location matters

Things you learn while covering other things.

One of the issues in the minimum wage debate is the effect the increase will have on restaurants, particularly those outside the city of Chicago. One of the points raised by some downstate businesses is that you can charge prices in Chicago that would never make it downstate.

Rep. Robert Martwick, D-Chicago, had heard that argument. He also admitted that he likes a good steak now and then even though he’s not supposed to eat a lot of it. (But then, who is?)

At a hearing last week, Martwick spoke of something curious he discovered while indulging his steak yen. Gene and Georgetti’s, a legendary steakhouse in Chicago, sells an 8-ounce filet for $38. That’s the same price as an 8-ounce filet at Loukinen’s on Fourth, the popular place across the street from the Governor’s Mansion.

Martwick made his point about comparative pricing and moved on. However, he failed to mention that Loukinen’s menu says that for that price, the filet comes with a choice of starch and a sauce. So there’s that.

FOIA violations

In out-of-state news last week, the former press person for the mayor of Atlanta was arrested on criminal violations for various violations of the Freedom of Information Act.

Illinois should really launch a fact-finding mission into how that state handles FOIA.

Saying no

Deputy Governor Dan Hynes gave a speech in Chicago last week in which he talked about pensions and also took questions about the administration’s upcoming budget proposal.

“Our process of getting to the budget for next week has been a process of saying no,” Hynes said. “We’ve had to say “no” a lot. But we don’t have some ax out there just slashing and cutting."

