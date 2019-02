PEORIA — Police are asking for help in solving an attempted robbery on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Hanssler Place. No other details about the incident have been released.

Detectives with the Peoria Police Department are asking for help from the public in the identification of the suspect in this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.