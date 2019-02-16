PEORIA — Early one morning, dozens of residents cram into a nook of the emergency shelter at the Peoria Dream Center.

They’ve just arrived for the monthly “mandatory house meeting,” a time for the staff to discuss developments and rules, plus allow residents the chance to air any gripes. The attendees — mostly women, plus a few men and children — are jammed together as always in the space-challenged shelter, plopped on mismatched sofas, perched on folding chairs, leaning against walls and windows, and standing on their feet. Kristy Schofield, the housing director for the faith-based organization, starts the crowded gathering with a quick prayer:

“God,” she says in part, “I ask that you bless all these wonderful people in everything we do.”

Later, she reveals a big, pending blessing: The Dream Center, 714 Hamilton Blvd., is launching an ambitious effort to raise $1.7 million — with possible help from the city of Peoria — to boost the size and services of the shelter.

“We have one goal, and that’s to get people permanently housed,” Schofield says outside the meeting.

However, the process involves not just providing a temporary bed, but classes, support and direction toward permanent housing and employment, she says.

“It’s about dignity,” Schofield says. “At night here, it feels like an overcrowded prison. The expansion would mean a lot for Peoria. It would increase the services we provide.”

The emergency shelter is open to women and children, plus men who are with families. Since 2012, the shelter has helped more than 1,300 people. The average age is 9.

Eighteen months ago, the shelter went from overnight accommodations to 24/7/365, thus adding to the demands on staffing and expenses at the shelter, which has an annual operating budget of $375,000.

The no-frills shelter spreads across the worn tiling of the third floor of the seven-story Dream Center (where I sometimes help out). The sparse walls are dotted with notices of job fairs and plaques touting Bible verses (“For I know the plans I have for you, plans to give you hope and a future. — Jeremiah 29:11”). For sleeping, the shelter features seven rooms filled with five or more bunk beds each. When the beds get filled, a hefty pile of mats is spread on the floor. The kitchen — with a coffee machine, four small microwave ovens and a couple of plastic tables — is about the size of a typical office break room; many residents eat with plates balanced on window sills, often dining in shifts for a lack of space. The computer table involves two laptops on a narrow knickknack table, with no room for papers or documents, and with no permanent chairs.

There is one small area for classes and meetings, and only a few people can gather at any one time before feeling cramped and even crabby, as at the house meeting. Toward its end, residents bring up problems, many of which (such as messy bathrooms) involve the difficult dynamic of too many people in too little space.

“It’s hard to live in close quarters. I know it,” says director Schofield, who first encountered a shelter 22 years ago when homeless herself. “You have to give respect to get respect. … We’re all family here and families fight. But let’s all be kind to each other.”

But encouragement can go only so far amid physical realities of an increased caseload at the shelter. Designed to house 65 people, its ranks often swell to more than 100.

The increase has resulted from several reasons. One, Schofield says, is an apparent rise in the number of working homeless. Many people work minimum-wage jobs, often able to get maybe 28 hours a week — not enough to pay rent and other bills.

“It’s just the economics of our area,” she says. “They’re just not making it.”

Word-of-mouth also has boosted numbers at the shelter, which pushes hope for a better future. Residents undergo classes for jobs (such as computers and cooking) and life skills (such as parenting and accounting). Some residents move upward — literally — to the Dream Center’s transitional-housing program, The Village, on the fifth and sixth floors. The Village offers not only job training but caseworkers assisting with full-time employment and permanent housing. More than 90 percent of Village residents never return to homelessness.

But at the emergency shelter, almost 50 percent of residents end up back on the street. The Dream Center believes expansion could increase the success rate, says Andy King, the organization’s executive director.

“It’s about dignity and creating a family feeling,” he says. “Families care about each other, and people need that. The expansion would allow more of a family feeling, plus more opportunities.”

An expanded shelter would include a renovation of the unused fourth floor, adding sleeping quarters and bathrooms, dining tables, meeting areas — plus a special housing area for victims of human trafficking. The official capacity would zoom to 117.

Further with the project, two racquetball courts would be converted into a commercial kitchen and storage. The area would provide 65,000 meals currently served to the homeless community each year, plus feed students involved in after-school programs, along with visitors at special events and celebrations. The kitchen also will be next to the trade school, thereby promoting culinary-arts training to teens as well as to Dream Center residents.

Rakim Moore is excited about the expansion plans. Moore, 26, and her three young children have been at the emergency shelter for three months. She has been taking classes, but the cramped quarters get distracting.

“It can be very stressful,” she says. “I think more room would give us more power to learn to take care of our own lives.”

But first, there’s the matter of $1.7 million. The shelter hopes to get nearly a quarter — $400,000 — from a Community Development Block Grant from the city of Peoria. Mayor Jim Ardis long has been a proponent of the Dream Center, especially its programs aimed toward permanent employment and housing for shelter residents.

“The additional layers that DCP applies to their shelter is what really makes the difference,” Ardis says. “Supplementing a roof over their heads and warm meals with opportunities for educational assistance and life-skill classes is the key to the success of the program. Many (shelter residents) really need that extra care and mentorship. The Dream Center does a wonderful job of caring for people in their time of need.

“The hope is that through this program they'll learn what it takes to survive and they won't need to come back to the shelter in the future. It's kind of like the notion that you teach a person to fish instead of just giving the person a meal, and they'll be able to feed themselves going forward.”

The remainder of the fundraising would be asked of the community at large. The Dream Center has not depended on bank loans yet and does not plan to start now, King says.

“People in the area step up and make things happen,” King says. “It’s miraculous, really. It’s a God thing."

That’s what Schofield emphasizes in wrapping up the house meeting. She tells residents to do their part.

“We are embarking on an exciting adventure,” Schofield says. “I’m asking for each of you to keep us in your prayers.”

To help with the expansion project, checks can be mailed to Dream Center Peoria, 714 Hamilton Blvd, Peoria, IL, 61603; write “4th Floor” on the memo line. Online donations can be made at dreamcenterpeoria.org; click on the “Give” button and fill out the information, and put “4th Floor” in the box for “Additional Comments.”

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.