Princeville track and field coach Jon Carruthers could only laugh.

The chuckle came after he was informed Adam Snedden would be the 2019 Journal Star Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

That’s because Carruthers knew track was a secondary spring sport for the Princeville senior. A sport he only picked up — for the first time in high school — because he wanted to compete with a friend who had missed the football season with an injury.

Snedden was a baseball player in the spring, a good one. He opted to do both sports and excelled at both like few prep players ever have in Illinois.

That’s also why Carruthers laughed. He knew Snedden’s unparalleled athleticism.

He’d seen it for three years on the football field, where Snedden was a two-time all-stater as a running back and defensive back. This past fall, the Princeville senior was named the 2018 Journal Star Small School Football Player of the Year after rushing for 1,536 yards and 32 touchdowns to lead the Princes to a 10-1 season.

“It doesn't surprise me now, after looking back,” Carruthers, also Princeville’s football coach, said of Snedden’s AOY selection.

In just three months, Snedden went from no experience to the only area athlete to earn two individual state medals (fourth in the 100 meters, sixth in the 200) and a relay medal (fourth in the 4x100).

His 10.86-second school-record clocking in the Class 1A state 100-meter prelims — a time he also had at sectionals to earn the No. 1 seed — and his :22.30 in the 200-meter finals were the best in the area, regardless of class.

Snedden admits he had no idea what to expect of the track experiment.

“Obviously, I’m glad we did it,” said the Princeville senior, who was joined in the baseball/track double by classmate Jack Arnett. “We were just hoping to run around a little bit, have some fun with the buddies and see what happens. It ended, obviously, way better than we thought it would and we’re so happy about that. We never thought we’d get that far.”

He was unbeaten in the regular season in both the 100 and 200, before winning both events and also the 400 at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet. Before the state meet, he added a victory in the 100, against Manual all-stater Mechai White, in the Journal Star Honor Roll Meet.

To top things off, academically he finished with a 4.0 grade point average and ranked No. 1 in his class. In college, though, he'll hang up the cleats and concentrate on the books. He plans on focusing on engineering at Illinois Central College before, ideally, transferring to the University of Illinois.

SNEDDEN SPEAKS

On his first experience at state: “Getting to Charleston and seeing the track and everybody that was there was crazy. The first day we went down and warmed up, just running around, it was just so cool to see. It’s almost like you can’t believe it. You’re there and it’s actually happening. And then you get to run against the best people in the state. We were just so glad that it’s not just one person going down, but we could have a team going down and all experience it together.”

On standing on the medals podium at state: “Never anything like it. You’re standing there and everyone’s looking at you and people saying your name. It was awesome. Being there, not just me, but with my friends, having our names called. It was such an honor.”

On giving credit: “I give all the credit to all the coaches and to the other people running, just pushing us every day. The truth is, I gave every race to God. And the credit should really go to him for looking over me each and every race.”

TOP THREE MEMORIES

1. Qualifying in four events at sectionals, including being the top seed for the 100. “That was very surprising after running track for the first time since eighth grade.”

2. Running and placing in three events at state, including a fourth-place finish by our 4x100 team. “I was so happy for the relay, after having Jack (Arnett) suffer an injury and needing Peyton (Martin) to fill in. Couldn’t have asked for anything more than what Peyton gave us. Shout out to Cody (Thole) and Carter (Johnson) for doing their jobs, too. Fourth was a dream come true for all of us. I’m also glad I was able to take home medals in the 100 and 200.”

3. The Lincoln Trail Conference Meet. “We were neck and neck with Mercer County the whole meet and ended up losing by one point. Princeville has never had a large enough team to be a contender at the conference meet.”

Special mention: Winning the 100 at the Peoria Journal Star Honor Roll meet and placing second in the 4x100 relay. “Such a good feeling knowing that we (and I) are some of the top runners in the area and could showcase it in front of many people."

