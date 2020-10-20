Columns share an author’s personal perspective.



*****

Q: I read that someone in a COVID-19 vaccine trial developed transverse myelitis. What is this?



A: Vaccines are intended to stimulate the patient’s immune system to protect them from the disease for which they are being vaccinated. There is always a concern that this could unintentionally cause a side effect from stimulating the body to attack normal body structures or functions; this is sometimes called “molecular mimicry,” where a small piece of a protein/component in the vaccine is similar to a piece of protein/component in a body tissue, so the body’s immune response to the vaccine cross-reacts with this body tissue, causing an autoimmunelike condition. For example, in 1976 an aggressive swine flu vaccination program was halted because there appeared to be an increase, albeit still a rare occurrence, of Guillain-Barre syndrome in people who had received the vaccine.



On the other hand, it is also possible that a patient who has an as-yet undiagnosed autoimmune condition (for example multiple sclerosis) might have this “uncovered” (symptoms manifest for the first time) because of their immune system being stimulated by them being vaccinated.



Although very unlikely, a rare autoimmunelike condition could coincidentally occur in a patient during a vaccine trial.



These are just a few reasons why the efficacy and safety evaluation of a new vaccination takes time, and why rushing the process for political reasons without doing appropriate evaluation is NOT appropriate.



Transverse myelitis is a rare inflammatory condition of the material that insulates the nerve fibers (myelin) of the spinal cord, interrupting the transmission of these nerves’ electrical signals (whether sensory or motor signals). It occurs in about one in every 250,000 people.



TM is thought to occur when the body’s immune system is responding to a viral infection (such as herpes, Epstein-Barr, West Nile, polio, influenza, Zika, coxsackievirus, cytomegalovirus, HIV, others), bacterial infection (Lyme, tuberculosis, pertussis, others) or other infection (certain fungi, parasites), as part of an autoimmune condition (such as multiple sclerosis), or idiopathically (happens for no identified reason), and then this immune response cross-reacts with the myelin in the patient’s spinal cord. It is also possible TM occurs from immune system stimulation from a vaccination.



Symptoms of TM may include weakness (even paralysis), loss of sensation (touch, temperature and/or vibration), pain, and/or bladder or bowel dysfunction.



TM is suspected based on the symptoms and physical examination. MRI can help visualize the inflammation of the spinal cord, and/or evaluation of the patient’s CSF (cerebral spinal fluid) from a lumbar puncture (a simple procedure where a needle is placed into the sheath around the spinal cord to obtain the CSF) can also demonstrate the inflammation.



Acute TM is treated with anti-inflammatory medications like steroids, plasma exchange therapy, intravenous immunoglobulin treatments, other treatments for any underlying causes (such as treatments for underlying infections).



Rehab with physical and occupational therapy is helpful for the patient to achieve their maximum possible recovery. Most patients with TM have their symptoms at least partially improve over months (typically three to six months). This does mean that some patients do not regain all their precondition functionality, and so may have some amount of permanent loss of function/symptoms.



A patient who was vaccinated as part of the study of the safety and efficacy of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine developed TM. Therefore the vaccine trial was halted in order to allow a thorough evaluation of the patient to try to determine if this was a side effect of the vaccine, an uncovering of an already existing condition or an unlucky happenstance. After evaluation of the patient, the decision was made to restart the trial, with increased vigilance in case any other patients develop symptoms or complications.

Right now multiple COVID-19 vaccine trials are ongoing. As long as science, and not politics, drives the vaccine development and trials, and the science, and not politics, is used to determine if/when a vaccine is approved, the resultant vaccine will hopefully be safe and effective.



Jeff Hersh, Ph.D., M.D., can be reached at DrHersh@juno.com.