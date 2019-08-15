Are your clothes safe this summer? When you packed away your favorite woolly sweaters and long johns last spring, you probably didn’t expect to give them a second thought till sometime in November.

Problem is, though, that while you’re vacationing or simply relaxing in the backyard, your winter clothing may be under attack. Clothes moth larvae are most active, as well as hungriest, in warm weather. Find out how to prevent or get rid of these pests, with our clothes moth control tips.

ID clothes moth species

1. Webbing clothes moths (Tineola bisselliella), the species more commonly found in North America, are straw-colored, 1/3-inch long with a wingspan of ½ inch. They are not strong flyers and - unlike most other types of moth - avoid light.

2. Casemaking clothes moths (Tinea pellionella) grow to approximately 3/8 inch in length. They are gold-beige in hue and have brownish wings with darker spots. Their larvae are attached to a silk-like case, which serves as a retreat when they are disturbed.

Ge the full article at https://www.networx.com/article/clothes-moth-control.