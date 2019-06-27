Sundresses, board shorts, shorty-shorts, chubbies, and capris . . . All are choice summer attire. And, of course, the right accessories will make the look complete. You may think I’m talking a cute top or sandals but the best accent to our summer apparel are great legs. And the quickest way to target them are squats.

Our move today is a squat kick combo. All you need is a flat surface, and room for kicking.



This exercise will be working your quads, your hamstrings, calves, glutes, and even your core.



Begin this movement by placing your feet just outside your hip wddth. Engaging your core and holding your chest tall you are ready to start sitting into your squat. Proceed to bend in your knees pushing your rear end back, keeping your knees behind your toes. Holding your chest tall, and tightening the core will help with your balance.



Once you reach your lowest position in your squat, slowly return back up to a standing position.



On your way back to the top of the move, shift your weight to one leg, lifting the opposite leg into a quick popping kick. Imagine flicking your shoelaces. Then steadily return your kicking leg back into your squat position with both feet on the floor.



Continue on into another squatting position, following with the opposite leg kicking out in front of you.



Keep this combination going for at least 8 to 10 times on each side for a full set. Take a small break in between, then proceed on with at least two or three more sets.



This exercise is great for all levels, as you can make it more difficult by kicking higher and squatting lower, or simplifying it by holding on to a broomstick for balance, keeping your squat shallow, and your kicks slightly lower.



As always, this move is great on its own, or added into any other lower body routine.



And remember, your legs are your best accessory this summer.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine- Gills YMCA, in Lakeland,Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.