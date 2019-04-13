Kristen Zwicky of Pekin and Ashwin Nayak of Naperville announce their engagement.

Their parents are Elise and Fred Zwicky of Pekin and Veena and Gani Nayak of Northville, Mich.

The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Pekin Community High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Illinois. She is employed as a physician at Stanford Health Care in California.

Her fiance is a 2014 graduate of the University of Illinois. He is also employed as a physician at Stanford Health Care in California.

The couple have not yet chosen a wedding date.