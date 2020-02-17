DANVERS - Gary Shaine Horrie’s wand-making business, WandCraft, got a magical boost in January from BuzzFeed.

With more than 12 million followers on Facebook, the news and entertainment website posted time-lapse videos Horrie had made to show customers how he makes his magic wands. The videos showed Horrie working on a lathe in the basement workshop of his Danvers home (you can watch it on Horrie's website, wandcrafter.com).

A representative from BuzzFeed contacted Horrie in early January to ask if they could use the video.

“They saw a video I did that kind of went viral,” said Horrie. “I didn’t know they were going to make that big a production of it. I thought it was only gonna be a five second clip.”

The three minute video combines Horrie’s videos with scenes from a Harry Potter movie. “WandCraft is the Ollivander of Etsy shops,” reads one caption. Ollivander is the shop where Harry Potter bought his first magic wand.

Making the link between his wands and the popular Harry Potter franchise was something Horrie avoided.

“I try not to mention anything about Harry Potter when I post my work because of copyright and stuff like that, but I believe BuzzFeed must have a license,” said Horrie.

Needless to say, Horrie’s Etsy shop (etsy.com/shop/wandcraftstore) got a boost.

“I started getting orders, and my phone was just going nuts,” said Horrie.

A digital marketing specialist in his day job, Horrie has been making magic wands in his off time ever since his wife bought him a lathe for Christmas 2016.

“My wife knew I’d always wanted one and she thought it would be a good thing to get, because then I could start doing some of the spindles on the stairs,” said Horrie, who lives in a Victorian house with lots of old woodwork. Since intricate oak spindles are not a beginner’s project, Horrie chucked up a drum stick – he’s also a musician – to try out his new lathe.

“I just started tinkering on it, and the next thing I know I had this decorative magic wand kind of thing,” he said.

Horrie immediately thought of his daughter, a Harry Potter fan who had a birthday coming up.

“I thought ‘this is perfect, I can make her a wand.’ So I made one, then I decided to make another one so it would be better, and the next thing I know I had a bunch of them,” said Horrie.

Wands were a great first project for Horrie, who is very handy but had never used a lathe before. Since each wand is one-of-a-kind, they gave him a chance to experiment with different designs and techniques. On a recent afternoon, Horrie fired up a blow torch to darken specific areas of a soft maple wand spinning on the lathe.

“People love this look,” said Horrie.

After applying a multiple-step, high-gloss finish to the wand, Horrie removed it from the lathe and installed a decorative cap at the base to complete the magical effect.

Horrie was so proud of his work that he showed a few to his coworkers at his day job and got a lot of positive feedback. Then someone suggested selling them.

“So I started checking around and discovered that there’s a complete niche right there. Yeah, there’s a huge market for these,” said Horrie.

Horrie’s wands cost from $49 to $79 each, depending on the type of wood, length and decoration. He uses both exotic and domestic woods, and has experimented with filling interesting knots and rotted areas with epoxy. His customers love the results.

“The wand itself is a work of genius and I shall cherish it for years to come. Thanks Gary!” wrote a customer from the UK who recently ordered a cherry wood and epoxy-resin wand with silver details.

As much as Horrie enjoys making the wands, he’s also enjoyed building the company. He put his professional marketing skills to work, creating a logo, packaging, photographs and videos. The effort has gotten him noticed in an already-crowded field of wand-makers. With so much attention lately, he’s contemplating an expansion.

“Luckily, I have a few other resources. I’m in this woodturning group, Central Illinois Woodturners, and they are a great resource,” said Horrie. “I have talked to one of them to see if he would be willing to help me out.”

