Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

Feb. 15: KISS, 7:30 p.m., arena. Tickets start at $39.50.

Feb. 15: Peoria Symphony Orchestra presents "Romance," 7:30 p.m., theater. Tickets: $10-$85.

Feb. 16: "Waitress," Broadway musical, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., theater. Tickets: $45, $62 and $75.

Feb. 22-23: Monster Jam, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and 1 p.m. Feb. 23, arena. Tickets: $18, $23, $33, $43, $53, $68 and $78.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "Stars Over Peoria”; "One World, One Sky": "We Are Astronomers"; and “Uniview:Tour the Solar System" narrated by David Tennant. Romance Under the Stars, 8-9 p.m. Feb. 14-15.

Exhibitions: "Da Vinci — The Genius," featuring "Secrets of the Mona Lisa," through March 22, International Gallery.

Giant Screen Theater: Daily educational films: "Apollo 11: First Steps" and "Hidden Pacific 3D." "Casablanca," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15. "Return to Hogwarts: Dinner & A Movie," 6 p.m. Feb. 21-22. "The Way I Spent the End of the World," 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

Special events: Feb. 16 — Free Day, Engineering Day + ASCE Engineers Week Bridge Contest, noon-5 p.m.

Comedy

Jukebox Comedy Club: 3527 W. Farmington Road; Feb. 14-15: Steve Byrne. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits: 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; Feb. 14: Drew Hastings; Feb. 15: Michael Brown; Feb. 21-22: Emo Phillips. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Special Events

"Greg & Dan Unplugged": featuring local radio personalities Greg Batton and Dan Diorio, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, The Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, 1327 E. Kelly Ave., Peoria Heights. Tickers; $10/in advance; $15/at the door. Visit www.thebettyjayne.com/calendar.

"Mayhem at The Juice Joint": a Roaring 20s themed murder mystery dinner event hosted by the United Presbyterian Church and presented by Die Laughing Entertainment, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Barrack's Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $40/includes full dinner buffet. Cash bar. Deadline for reservations is Feb. 10. Call 256-1197.

Peoria Train Fair: sponsored by Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club and River City Model Railroad Club, 10 a.m-3 p.m. Feb. 16, Illinois Central College, East Peoria campus. Admission: $3/adults; free/children 12 and younger with a paid adult.

Wurstfest: hosted by the Damenchor, one of the affiliates of the Peoria German American Society, noon-6 p.m. Feb. 16, Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Entertainment by Wilanna Vogel Donahue on the accordion. Dinners: $10/adults; $5/children 10 and younger.



Music



Live at the Five Spot: Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; Feb. 14: Dorann & The Soul Mystics; Feb. 21: Still Shine. Admission: members/$8; public/$12.

Howlin' on Water...Dueling Pianos Valentine's Day Weekend: Feb. 14-15, The Waterhouse, 316 SW Washington St. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner buffet starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the show. Tickets: $40. Visit www.BroadwayPeoria.com.

"My Funny Valentine with Judy Page & Friends": 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14, Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, 1327 E. Kelly Ave., Peoria Heights. Tickets: $50/includes music, food, champagne and a rose. Seating is limited. For reservations, visit www.thebettyjayne.com/calendar.

Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band and Doug Stone & Alex Austin Quartet: 6 p.m. Feb. 16, Trailside Event Center, second floor of Trefzger's Bakery, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/CIJS members; $10/nonmembers; free/students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 243-1582.

Flatland Harmony Experiment: Music in the McKenzie series, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23, Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. Free.

Bradley Jazz Festival: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Michel Student Center, 915 N. Elmwood Ave. Admission: $15/general public; $10/students.

Dance

Salsa at CAC: dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m. to midnight Feb. 21, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/CAC members; $8/public.

Night life

Castle Theatre: 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; Feb. 14: Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes; Feb. 15: Talib Kweli; Feb. 19: Martin Sexton; Feb. 20: Eric Johnson; Feb. 21: Brushville; Feb. 22: Pokey LaFarge.

Hungry Moose: 3000 N. Sterling Ave.; Feb. 14: Harlan, Meister & Mitts, 7-10 p.m.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse: 110 SW Jefferson Ave.; live piano bar 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Kenny's Westside Pub: 112 SW Jefferson Ave.; Open Stage Wednesdays; Feb. 14: Pinch of Grace; Feb. 15: Electric Orange Peel; Feb. 21: Summer Camp: On the Road; Feb. 22: Joslyn & The Sweet Compression.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap: 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof: 7601 N. Harker Drive; Feb. 14: Terry Bredenberg; Feb. 21: Kaiser Wilhelm Ratskeller Brummers.

Martinis on Water: 212 SW Water St.; Feb. 15: Vinyl Tap; Feb. 22: Road Less Traveled. Music 8 p.m.-midnight.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North: 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple: 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.