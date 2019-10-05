These transactions, recorded the week of Sept. 23, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.



PEORIA COUNTY

533 S. Santa Fe Ave., Princeville: Lee C. Streitmatter and Patricia A. Carter to Carl J. Will, $79,000.

2021 W. Laura Ave., West Peoria: Christopher King to Jeffery Carlson, $80,000.

415 W. Lawndale Ave., Peoria: Ralph M. and Pamela S. Timm to Haleigh Shouse, $82,000.

4415 W. Cathy Circle, Peoria: Cristina H. Allen to Michael and Rebecca Fleischauer, $84,000.

2306 W. Callender Ave., West Peoria: Thomas L. and Michelle Regnier to Gladys L. Heaton, $85,000.

5626 N. Montello Drive, Peoria: Shawn P. and Donna Dull to Alonso R. Prado, $85,000.

204 N. Ivy St., Elmwood: Maxine B. Hulslander to Nancy J. Seipel, $86,000.

5024 W. Pfeiffer Road, Bartonville: Roberta J. Stringer to James R. Gunning III, $86,900.

5111 W. Arrowood Place, Peoria: Martin and Samantha A. Weiss to Amy R. Carlson, $87,500.

4226 N. Knollridge Road, Peoria: Richard L. Draggist, Mark D. Catton, Denise E. Shirk and Jill A. Strauss to Kevin R. and Marlina C. Downs, $89,900.

22 Gulf Stream Ave., Bartonville: Roger D. McKenna to Cazarae J. Hartman and Dakota J. Beard, $90,000.

5521 N. Kickapoo-Edwards Road, Edwards: Joyce L. Patton to Ryan W. Blackorby, $90,000.

711 N. Fifth St., Chillicothe: Carl A. and Rachael M. Baker Christophel to Daniel and Lydia Martinez, $94,500.

2705 W. Fountaindale Drive, Peoria: Evelyn J. Miller to Erwin E. Gramajo Jr., $104,900.

621 W. Florence Ave., Peoria: Marietta Ehrich to Chelsea Howard, $109,900.

10607 W. Route 150, Brimfield: Alan J. Kelch, Kenneth E. Kelch, Diane M. Cass, Raymond M. Kelch and Larry F. Kelch to Diane M. Cass, $110,000.

425 N. Alma Court, Brimfield: Richard and Constance M. Monk to Tyler M. Roll, $117,500.

810 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Hallie Sperry, Danny Colwell and Shawna Colwell to Christopher Traver, $117,900.

2125 W. Clarke Ave., West Peoria: Peter J. and Kathy P. Pople to Karl Jumer, $118,000.

4809 N. Glen Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Joshua Carr, $120,000.

3315 N. Parish Ave., Peoria: Andrew and Corrie L. Chirello to Erica J. Davis and Justin W. Haller, $128,000.

9317 N. Timber Terrace, Peoria: Michael and Krisann West to Tyler C. and Kassy C. Butterfield, $132,500.

603 W. Detweiller Drive, Peoria: Shirley E. Andrews to James W. and Mary A. Clark, $139,000.

6216 N. Knollaire Drive, Peoria: Philip S. and Katherine L. Doublestein to Jodi Brown, $140,000.

201 E. Embert Place, Peoria: Tyler A. and Kassy Butterfield to Jason A. Jeck and Shelby L. Konemann, $142,000.

2822 W. Sheffield Drive, Peoria: Chambana Realty Inc. to Tiffany Britt, $142,500.

405 W. Greenway Place, Peoria: Jason Domnick to Troy G. and Colleen S. Gehrke, $159,900.

526 W. Ridgemont Road, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Jason A. and Amanda K. Brown, $160,000.

1619 W. Holland Court, Chillicothe: William E. and Lisa M. Platz to Gary L. and Mary C. Reed, $162,500.

400 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Clint J. Brown to Tate Ralph, $163,000.

4205 W. Carrousel Lane, Peoria: Timothy and Kaitlin A. Madison to Andrew and Corrie Chirello, $179,900.

22313 N. Hardscrabble Road, Sparland: Jeremy and Amber Hulet to Michael S. and Anne Contratto, $210,000.

12828 W. Main St., Glasford: Daniel R. and Carla K. Greer to Frederick J. and Denise K. Anderson, $230,000.

601 E. Santa Fe Road, Chillicothe: Michael S. Whitlow to Cody and Kelsey Roberts, $233,000.

1539 W. Meadowview Drive, Dunlap: Joshua and Stephanie C. Baker to Lawrence J. and Leann R. Doremus, $235,000.

5200 W. Fieldstone Drive, Peoria: Mark D. and Lori J. Jackson to Terrence and Kelly L. Fulmer, $275,000.

10604 N. Honeycreek Lane, Dunlap: Fields Crossing LLC to Timothy and Kaitlin Madison, $276,500.

11201 N. Daniel Court, Dunlap: Wen Ye and Lingyum Pan to Santhana L. Nagaraj and Nagarajan Raju, $293,000.

814 N. Hurff Drive, Elmwood: Chad M. and Dara Wagner to Joel M. Jr. and Stephanie F. Schmieg, $332,000.

2100, 2115, 2123, 2124 & 2125 SW Washington St. and 207 W. Cass St., Peoria: Tractor Supply Company to Ontj Holdings LLC, $450,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

13634 Townline Road, Green Valley: Cheryl L. Pocklington to Drew and Dawn Mettan, $105,000.

232 Devron Circle, East Peoria: D. Richard and Linda R. Ricks to Kathleen E. Luman, $114,000.

313 S. School Ave., Minier: Raymond E. and Kaitlin M. Mancini to Brady J. Whitaker, $121,500.

445 E. Fernwood St., Morton: Willie G. and Edris W. Bobo to Peter J. and Mary B. Marathas, $142,000.

133 Comfort Way, Washington: Eugene F. and Linda L. Tryner to Gary A. and Sharon G. Rathbun, $145,000.

316 Illini Drive, East Peoria: Travis D. and Ashlee Buchanan to Brandon and Kelsee Walsh, $148,000.

2135 Fondulac Drive, East Peoria: Sandra F. Haynes to Gary A. and Dianna Reeder, $180,000.

302 Sycamore Ave., Morton: Cartus Financial Corp. to Joseph M. and Kaleigh M. Hruban, $181,500.

12 Olympia Fields Drive, Pekin: Dustin M. and Sarah R. Wrhel to Michael G. and Jennifer D. Downs, $182,500.

209 Madisssyn Court, East Peoria: Brian K. Stafford to Travis D. and Ashlee A. Buchanan, $185,000.

1010 N. Parkway Drive, Pekin: Timothy J. and Julie M. Rathbun to Nicholas A. Brockamp, $187,900.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Michael N. and Stephen A. Cullinan to Hopkins Properties of Morton LLC, $190,000.

733 S. Columbus Ave., Morton: FHD Holdings LLC to Nancy J. Brown, $197,000.

1801 Meadow Lane, Pekin: Andrew M. and Bethanie Ruder to Kyle and Megan Braker, $200,000.

210 Stonewood Drive, East Peoria: Mohit and Tiffany Verma to Nicholas C. and Taylor McMillan, $201,000.

1809 Kingsbury Road, Washington: Jeffrey T. Mocilan to Douglas R. and Anna H. Johnson, $212,000.

1121 Redwood Drive, Pekin: Steven R. and Cathy Hartley to Lori Svendsen, $212,000.

187 Yordy Road, Morton: Adam L. and Shawna M. Ford to Cameron T. Ehnle and Shelby L. Rose, $227,500.

1404 Pine Tree Drive, Washington: James E. and Sandra B. Gay to David and Michelle Breckin, $243,000.

1306 Pine Tree Drive, Washington: Therese A. Wentz to Austin and Natalie C. Fisher, $250,000.

1415 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin: CPAWS LLC to We Been LLC, $300,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Margaret M. Ebert, Alan Guebert, and John F. Jr., Michael J. and William H. Watson to David E. and Barbara A. Kaeb and Jeffrey D. and Elizabeth A. Kaeb, $420,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Kilby Family Limited Partnership, JKC Management LLC and AK Property Management LLC to Christian C. Kilby, $434,363.

853 Jackson Plaza, Morton: Mitchell D. and Ty M. Elliott, Mario Haifa and Maddog Properties LLC to Joseph Urbana Investments LLC, $462,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 4 and part of Lot 3, Block 3, Associated Land Company's Addition to Original Town, Minonk, Robert K. and Nancy J. Turner to Daniel B. and Lynae C. Lane, $84,500.

Part of Lot 6, Original Town, Eureka: Lois A. Stoller to Devin A. and Leannon E. Carlson, $85,000.

Lot 12 and part of Lot 11, Block 3, Fauber's Addition, Roanoke: Daniel L. and Judith A. Fairchild to John A. Meyer, $87,500.

505 W. Prairie St., Roanoke: Travis G. and Lydia B. Hasten to Patrick Danley, $90,000.

309 E. James St., Eureka: Mark H. Myers to Iley T. Markham, $96,300.

Lot 1, Volz Subdivision, Woodford County: Dan L. and Dorita C. Thompson to Edward L. Kaufman, $100,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Wilmer E. Blunier to Brent R. Hodel, $100,000.

1247 County Road 900 East, Metamora: Lex M. and Reba F. Stewart to Trever and Molly Petersen, $106,000.

Part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2, Block 11, McClellan's Addition to Original Town, El Paso: Joan M. Loftus to Jeffrey and Maggie Gregory, $136,900.

101 Fenestra Lane, East Peoria: Timothy A. and Pamela K. Leach to Michael and Brittany Brown, $140,900.

414 Mackenzie Place, Germantown Hills: Stephen and Stacy R. DeJaynes to Michael and Jessica Engel, $166,500.

Part of Block 14, Gibson's Addition to Original Town, El Paso: Ashley A. Brown to Jeremy T. and Holly M. Jones, $180,000.

412 Highview Drive, Eureka: Louise A. Barber to Donald R. and Jane A. Wiegand, $192,000.

Lot 1, Martin Subdivision, Woodford County: Sharon L. Martin to Branbrook LLC, $228,000.

1007 Hickory Creek Court, Metamora: Terry C. Jr. and Hillary M. Vaughn to Rachael L. Nyilas-Blasko, $291,500.

184 E. North Lakeview Drive, East Peoria: Matthew N. and Nykole Jackson to Daniel R. Ibrahim and Laura A. Kelly, $365,000.

1396 Cedar Creek Drive, Metamora: Cartus Financial Corp. to Eric J. and Tiffanie N. Eddington, $458,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Jeffrey S. Hodel to Patricia L. Chan and Howard M. Hodel, $904,970.