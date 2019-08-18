Items for the Arts Plus calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Jennifer Adler at jadler@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Exhibits

"Donald Mason — Double Consciousness" exhibit: through Aug. 23, Preston Jackson Gallery, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Free admission, donation requested.

"20 Dirty Hands" exhibit: through Aug. 23, Gallery 3R, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Free admission, donation requested.

Abstract expressionist Suzette Boulais: featured artist through August, Gallery Homes, 4610 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 689-1406.

Art Appraisals & Fine Art Sale: Aug. 23-25, Exhibit A Gallery, 4607 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Sale hours: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 23 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24. To schedule an appointment for an appraisal, call 693-6180. Visit www.exhibitagallery.net.

"Changing the Subject," oil paintings by Don Kettleborough: Aug. 28-Sept. 5, Exhibit A Gallery, 4607 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Artist reception: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 30. Call 693-6180 or visit www.exhibitagallery.net.

"Connection and Collaboration": through Sept. 8, Foster Gallery, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Featured artists: Lori Reed, Phiona Pauly, Francesca Pauly, Rozanne Hubbard, Katie VandenBerg and Emily Jacob-Rudesill. First Friday artist receptions: 5-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

2019 Prairie Center of the Arts Alumni Invitational Exhibition: through Sept. 8, Prairie Center of the Arts Galleries, 1506 SW Washington St. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 657-6767.

Special events

Peoria Historical Society tours: through Oct. 26, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. from Exhibit A Gallery, 4607 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights; Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. from the Caterpillar Visitors Center. Cost: $15. Call 674-1921 Tuesdays through Fridays.

J. Ryan Stradal book signing: "The Lager Queen of Minnesota," 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20, Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, 1327 E. Kelly Ave., Peoria Heights. Tickets: $42/includes the book, craft beer tastings and slice of pie. Call 685-2665.

Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival: Aug. 30-31, Peoria Riverfront. Tickets: $25-$50/Friday only or Saturday only; $40-$85/two-day pass. Visit https://peoriabluesandheritagefestival.com.





Music

Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band: 6 p.m. Aug. 18, followed by The Nikki Malley Quintet at 7:15 p.m., Trailside Event Center, second floor, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/CIJS members; $10/nonmembers; free/students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 243-1582 or 692-5330.

"The Rat Pack is Back" show: 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Tickets: $38 and $28; pre-show dinner: $25.

A1A Jimmy Buffet Tribute Show: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College, East Peoria campus. Tickets: $29/general admission: $19/students. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

"An Afternoon of Jazz": with David Hoffman and the Westminster Trio, 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave. Free.

Peoria Heights Community Band: with guest conductor Tony Jones, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Tower Park, Peoria Heights. Free. Bring lawn chairs.

Theater

"Catch Me If You Can": 7:30 p.m Aug. 23-37, Corn Stock Theater Center, Upper Bradley Park. Tickets: $22/adults; $17/students. Call 676-2196.





Auditions

Peoria Area Civic Chorale Youth Ensemble auditions: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 20, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry. To schedule an audition, call 693-6725 or e-mail pacchorale@gmail.com.

Prairie Wind Ensemble auditions: Aug. 22, Illinois Central College. Flute, clarinet, trumpet and percussion positions available. To schedule an audition, send e-mail to katrina.fitzpatrick@mcusd709.org by Aug. 19. Visit www.prairiewindensemble.com.

Youth Music Illinois auditions: Aug. 25 and 29, Life Together Center, 3625 N. Sheridan Road. For more information or to apply for an audition, visit www.youthmusicillinois.org.

Book clubs

Book 'Em Mystery Readers Book Club: 2 p.m. Aug. 18, "IQ" by Joe Ide, Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

"Who Picked This?" Book Club: 10 a.m. Aug. 20, "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

YA for Adults Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, "The Bookish Life of Nina Hill" by Abbi Waxman, Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

Walk-n-Talk Book Club: 9:45 a.m. Aug. 22, "The Lost City of Oz" by David Grann, Dunlap Public Library parking lot, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

YA Book Club: 6 p.m. Aug. 22, "The Prince and the Dressmaker" by Jen Wang, Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria.

Sherlock Holmes Story Society: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22, "The Adventure of the Six Napoleons," Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway.

Mature Readers Book Club: 2:15 p.m. Aug. 26, "The Other Einstein" by Marie Benedict, Humana Guidance Center, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Suite A3, Westlake Shopping Center.

Read On Book Club: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27, "The Safe House" by Kiki Swinson, Peoria Public Library's Lincoln Branch, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave.

BookTuber Reads: 4 p.m. Aug. 29, "Scythe" by Neil Shusterman, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.