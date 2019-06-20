PEORIA — The Peoria Municipal Band kicked off its 82nd season earlier this month and will continue to entertain with a variety of shows throughout the summer.

Under the direction of Dr. David Vroman, each of the 24 performances put on by some 50 musicians will have a unique theme, featured vocalist or emcee. All performances are free and begin at 7 p.m.

Wednesday performances will be held in the Warehouse District at the corner of Water and State streets on June 5, 12, 19, 26, July 10, 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7.

Sunday performances will be held at Glen Oak Park on June 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4 and 11. There will also be a special Glen Oak Park Fireworks Concert on July 3.

The season will feature two special Friday night performances.

The first Friday performance will be held on June 28 at St. Philomena Church and School, 1000 W. Albany Ave. Katie McLuckie will be the featured vocalist for this performance.

The other Friday show will be held on July 26 at the United Presbyterian Church, 2400 Northmoor Road. This performance will be put on by the Peoria Municipal Band’s mini-band, with “big music from a smaller group.”

Lawn chairs are encouraged for most performances. For more information on the band’s concert season, visit www.peoriamunicipalband.com.