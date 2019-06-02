Items for the Arts Plus calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Jennifer Adler at jadler@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.



Exhibits



“Where the Wild Things Glow” and “Wonder of Lines”: art of Hua Nian, through June 9. Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free admission. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.



Doug and Eileen Leunig and Gene Mialkowski exhibits: photography and sculpture, through June 21, Preston Jackson Gallery, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Free admission, donation requested.



Elizabeth Davis exhibit of encaustic art: through June 21, Gallery 3R, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Free admission, donation requested.



Special events

Seventh Annual Art on Main Fine Arts Festival: June 2, Jones Park, Canton. Visit www.cantonillinois.org/artonmain.

Peoria Poetry Club: noon June 8, Riverview Living Community, 500 Centennial Drive, East Peoria. Brooks Carver will speak. Guest are welcome. Visit www.peoriapoetryclub.com.

2019 Peoria Riverfront Jazz Festival: 3-10 p.m. June 9, CEFCU Center Stage, Peoria riverfront. Tickets: $10/in advance; $15/day of show. Visit www.peoriaparks.org.

Music

Peoria Municipal Band: season opener, 7 p.m. June 2, Glen Oak Park Amphitheater. Free.

St. Anthony Camerata Chorale Festival Choir Concert: "Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord," 3 p.m. June 2, St. Anthony Church, 2525 S. Skyway Road, Bartonville. A free-will offering will be taken.

Peoria Municipal Band: 7 p.m. June 5, Warehouse District, corner of Water and State streets, Downtown Peoria. Free.

Peoria Municipal Band: 7 p.m. June 9, Glen Oak Park Amphitheater. Free.

Heritage Ensemble: presents "Juneteenth: An American Celebration," 7:30 p.m. June 15, Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College, East Peoria Campus. Tickets: $15/general public; $12/seniors; $8/students. Visit ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5136.

Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band: 6 p.m. June 16, followed by Kind of Blue Tribute at 7:15 p.m., Trailside Event Center, second floor of Trefzger's Bakery, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/CIJS member; $10/nonmembers; free/students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 243-1582 or 692-5330.

Theater

"Shrek — The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. through June 8. Corn Stock Theatre Center, 1700 N. Park Road. Tickets: $22/adults; $17/students. Call 676-2196.

"The Library" 10-Minute Play Festival": 7:30 p.m. June 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22 and 2 p.m. June 23 and 29, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal. Tickets: $17/general admission: $15/seniors; $8/students. Call 452-8709.

"Centennial Celebration Revue": 7:30 p.m. June 8 and 2 p.m. June 9, Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University. Tickets: $20/adults; $15/youth ages 20 and younger. Call 688-4473 or visit www.peoriaplayers.org.

Auditions



Peoria Players Theatre auditions for "Million Dollar Quartet": 6 p.m. June 14 and noon June 15, University United Methodist Church, 2818 N. University.



Book clubs



Bibliophiles Book Club: 1:30 p.m. June 4, "The Sound and the Fury" by William Faulkner, Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

Cozy Little Book Club: 11 a.m. June 5, "The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie" by Alan Bradley, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Intercontinental Readers Book Club: 1 p.m. June 5, "Days Without End" by Sebastian Barry, Peoria Public Library's main branch, 107 NE Monroe.

Pate Turners Book Club: 1 p.m. June 6, "Educated" by Tara Westover, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

YA for All Book Club: 6:30 p.m. June 6, "The Hobbitt" by J.R.R. Tolkien, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Biography & Non-Fiction Book Club: 3 p.m. June 9, "The Blue Tattoo: The Life of Olive Oatman" by Margot Mifflin, Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway.

Science Fiction Book Club: 6:30 p.m. June 10, "The Consuming Fire" by John Scalzi, Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

An Hour to Kill Book Club: 6:30 p.m. June 10, "Weycombe" by G.M. Malliet, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Intercontinental Readers Peoria's Sister City Book Club: 1 p.m. June 11, "Midwinter Break" by Bernard MacLaverty, Peoria Public Library's main branch, 107 NE Monroe.